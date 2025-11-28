IRS+ Partners With Digitize to Create New Digital Audio Platform

With digital audio ecosystem in Ireland continuing to expand and advertising investment in it growing, the media sales house IRS+ has joined forces with the digital sales house Digitze to form a “premium national digital audio network.”

The new network is called Vocalise from IRS+ and it will officially launch in the first quarter of 2026. The new network will be powered by Triton, a global leader in digital audio technology.

IRS+ currently represents 15 local radio stations around the country and full details of stations that will be signing up to the new digital audio platform will be revealed at its launch.

According to IRS+, “the platform will give advertisers frictionless access to high-quality Irish audio inventory through all major DSPs and programmatic buying points, ensuring ease of planning and activation, supported by Digitize’s proven ad-tech, operations infrastructure, and market-leading expertise.”

Digitize represents and works with a number of broadcasting partners in the TV and audio space in Ireland, including BBC Sounds, BBC, Channel 4, Samsung TV Plus and Channel Factory. Up until recently, it also represented Spotify in the Irish market.

IRS+ believes that the new platform will respond to market demand where, increasingly, digital audio is included in media plans, often to boost reach into local communities, alongside traditional radio.

It also believes that it will create an opportunity for “local voices and local content to assert itself in brand communications during a time of growing interest in digital-first audio options that include everything from podscast partnerships to programmatic inventory opportunities.”

Peter Smyth, CEO, of IRS+ said: “Working with Digitize and Triton, we’re planning for Vocalise from IRS+ to become a gamechanger in the market, offering new opportunities and experiences that will have big appeal for listeners, advertisers and station partners

“We’re looking forward to launching in Q1, 2026. IRS+ has always advocated for the importance of local voices in advertising and storytelling as a way to connect, entertain and engage audiences. Our new platform is a means of enriching that experience for communities throughout Ireland and offering a new route to market for advertisers,” he added.