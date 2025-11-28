Geraldine Jones Appointed as President of IAPI

Geraldine Jones, the managing director of Publicis Dublin, has been appointed as the new president and chair of IAPI.

She succeeds Abi Moran, CEO of Folk VML and her two-year term of office will begin in January 2026.

A well-known and liked figure within the advertising industry, Jones has been working in the industry since 2000. Having gained a First-Class Honours BSc from Trinity in Business Management and Marketing, she started her advertising career in 2020 with Quinn McDonnell Pattison (now Publicis). After six years with QMP she spent two years with Young Euro RSCG, before returning to Publicis in 2008. Since then, she has held a number of senior roles within the agency as was appointed as its managing director in 2021.

Speaking about her appointment, Geraldine Jones said: “It is a great honour to serve as IAPI President and to represent the Irish advertising and communications industry, both at home and abroad. Despite current global uncertainty, our industry continues to transform and provides huge opportunity to unlock sustainable economic success for our client’s businesses.

“My focus as President will be to work with IAPI members, the business community, government and regulators to ensure that the potential of our industry can be realised and our contribution to driving business success is recognised. My priority will be to drive meaningful progress on this agenda and ensure that as an organisation IAPI is fit for purpose delivering on the needs of members.”

“We are delighted to announce Geraldine as IAPI’s new President,” said Siobhan Masterson, CEO of IAPI.

“Geraldine’s extensive experience and leadership qualities will bring enormous momentum to delivering on IAPI’s priorities. These include addressing the operating environment for the industry and ensuring that our policy positions and initiatives deliver success for our members. We wish her every success for the next two years,” Masterson added.