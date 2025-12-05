Rockshore Pulls a Christmas Craicer With New Festive Campaign

Rockshore has launched a new festive digital campaign designed to spark connection and light-hearted interaction during the busy Christmas period.

The “Rockshore Christmas Craicer” campaign, created by VML, invites consumers to scan QR codes on Rockshore beer mats and out-of-home posters, or click through from social media, to access a mobile web app that allows two friends to virtually “pull” a Christmas cracker together. One participant receives a festive joke, while the other is instantly entered to win a prize.

James Lace, marketing manager for Rockshore at Diageo Ireland, said the campaign reflects the brand’s focus on connection and easy-going enjoyment during the festive season.

“At Rockshore, we believe in embracing the lighter side of life, and Christmas is no exception,” Lace said. “The Rockshore Christmas Craicer campaign brings festive fun directly to our consumers by flipping the role of technology to spark connection with cracker jokes and fantastic daily prizes — from Ireland’s best festival experiences to thousands of free Rockshore pints.”

According to Lace, the campaign is grounded in insight that the festive season can drive consumer fatigue and heavy brand clutter, positioning Rockshore as a brand that offers “refreshing moments of pause.” By turning a familiar Christmas ritual into a shareable digital experience, the brand aims to provide simple escapism and instant connection at a busy time of year.

Tomás Lavagno, creative director at VML, said the campaign was designed to stand out through a blend of traditional and digital media.

“This Christmas, we wanted to deliver something truly distinctive for Rockshore, cutting through the festive noise with a touch of modern Irish craic,” Lavagno said. “It’s about giving people those much-needed moments of fun and pause during the holidays. We’re incredibly proud of this innovative blend of OOH, digital engagement and social fun.”

Running from Dec. 1 to Dec. 27, the campaign will award 250 prizes daily, including tickets to major Irish festivals, sold-out gig tickets, Irish coastal getaways, League of Ireland tickets and free Rockshore pints.

Credits

Agency: VML

Chief Creative Officer: Ryan McManus

Agency Account Lead: Lindsay Fellows

Executive Creative Director: Marco Bezerra

Creative Director: Tomás Lavagno

Head of Strategy, VML London: Chantelle Begley

Head of Strategy, VML Dublin: Eimear Fitzmaurice

Strategy Director: Allan Dickenson

Business Director: Matthew Puddephat

Business Director: Juan Jose Rodriquez Alvarez

Account Director: Fiona Hanna

Art Director: Matthew Benney

Copywriter: Brendan Howell

Associate Technology Director: Tom Mercurio

Senior Developer: Jake Swiatek

Senior Developer: William Phillips

Technology Director: Michael May

Director: Alicia Trezza-Potvin

Senior Project Manager: Deborah Graves

Delivery Director: Danny Baylis

Senior Producer: Hussain Patel

Lead Digital Producer: Julian Poole

Broadcast Affairs Manager: Stephen McIntyre

Senior UX/UI Designer: Annie Loxton

Senior UX/UI Designer: Michael Kite

Client: Diageo Ireland

Head of Beer, Diageo Ireland: Roisin Field

Marketing Manager, Rockshore: James Lace

Digital Marketing Manager, Diageo Ireland: Sol Mirenzi

Media: PHD Ireland

Business Director: Grainne Clarke

Account Director: Billy Cronin

Senior Account Manager: Nicola White

Account Manager: Lucy Higgins

Account Executive: Areeba Raza

Animation: Believe TV

Sound Design: The Futz Butler

Sound House: Runamok

Sound Engineer: Harry Butcher

Audio Producer: Lucy Sprong