Rockshore Pulls a Christmas Craicer With New Festive Campaign

Rockshore has launched a new festive digital campaign designed to spark connection and light-hearted interaction during the busy Christmas period.
The “Rockshore Christmas Craicer” campaign, created by VML, invites consumers to scan QR codes on Rockshore beer mats and out-of-home posters, or click through from social media, to access a mobile web app that allows two friends to virtually “pull” a Christmas cracker together. One participant receives a festive joke, while the other is instantly entered to win a prize.
James Lace, marketing manager for Rockshore at Diageo Ireland, said the campaign reflects the brand’s focus on connection and easy-going enjoyment during the festive season.
“At Rockshore, we believe in embracing the lighter side of life, and Christmas is no exception,” Lace said. “The Rockshore Christmas Craicer campaign brings festive fun directly to our consumers by flipping the role of technology to spark connection with cracker jokes and fantastic daily prizes — from Ireland’s best festival experiences to thousands of free Rockshore pints.”
According to Lace, the campaign is grounded in insight that the festive season can drive consumer fatigue and heavy brand clutter, positioning Rockshore as a brand that offers “refreshing moments of pause.” By turning a familiar Christmas ritual into a shareable digital experience, the brand aims to provide simple escapism and instant connection at a busy time of year.
Tomás Lavagno, creative director at VML, said the campaign was designed to stand out through a blend of traditional and digital media.
“This Christmas, we wanted to deliver something truly distinctive for Rockshore, cutting through the festive noise with a touch of modern Irish craic,” Lavagno said. “It’s about giving people those much-needed moments of fun and pause during the holidays. We’re incredibly proud of this innovative blend of OOH, digital engagement and social fun.”
Running from Dec. 1 to Dec. 27, the campaign will award 250 prizes daily, including tickets to major Irish festivals, sold-out gig tickets, Irish coastal getaways, League of Ireland tickets and free Rockshore pints.
Credits
Agency: VML
Chief Creative Officer: Ryan McManus
Agency Account Lead: Lindsay Fellows
Executive Creative Director: Marco Bezerra
Creative Director: Tomás Lavagno
Head of Strategy, VML London: Chantelle Begley
Head of Strategy, VML Dublin: Eimear Fitzmaurice
Strategy Director: Allan Dickenson
Business Director: Matthew Puddephat
Business Director: Juan Jose Rodriquez Alvarez
Account Director: Fiona Hanna
Art Director: Matthew Benney
Copywriter: Brendan Howell
Associate Technology Director: Tom Mercurio
Senior Developer: Jake Swiatek
Senior Developer: William Phillips
Technology Director: Michael May
Director: Alicia Trezza-Potvin
Senior Project Manager: Deborah Graves
Delivery Director: Danny Baylis
Senior Producer: Hussain Patel
Lead Digital Producer: Julian Poole
Broadcast Affairs Manager: Stephen McIntyre
Senior UX/UI Designer: Annie Loxton
Senior UX/UI Designer: Michael Kite
Client: Diageo Ireland
Head of Beer, Diageo Ireland: Roisin Field
Marketing Manager, Rockshore: James Lace
Digital Marketing Manager, Diageo Ireland: Sol Mirenzi
Media: PHD Ireland
Business Director: Grainne Clarke
Account Director: Billy Cronin
Senior Account Manager: Nicola White
Account Manager: Lucy Higgins
Account Executive: Areeba Raza
Animation: Believe TV
Sound Design: The Futz Butler
Sound House: Runamok
Sound Engineer: Harry Butcher
Audio Producer: Lucy Sprong