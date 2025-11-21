Wicked Finale Gets Mega OOH Push

Universal Pictures has teamed up with Posterplan and WPP’s, EssenceMediacom for a major OOH push for the final installment of the fantasy musical, “Wicked: For Good” which has landed in cinemas throughout the country.

Running throughout the month of November, the campaign spans a wide variety of formats designed to build both mass awareness and drive ticket sales. From Exploding T-sides, Aircoach Megasides and Megarear Wraps, a Wrapped Luas Column and Digital Golden Squares, the creative is everywhere audiences are – on the move, in retail spaces, and near key cinema locations.

In Dundrum Shopping Centre, the yellow brick road has been reimagined in a vibrant installation that see’s the Ballaly corridor fully wrapped, inviting audiences to step into the world of Oz.

Adding to the spectacle, a wrapped Luas Column in St Stephen’s Green transforms a busy commuter platform into a visual moment. Elsewhere, exploding Tsides break the mould, with the yellow brick road spilling beyond the usual boundaries and the “For Good” title dropping below, hinting at the story’s emotional finale.

XYI Design was the creative agency behind this campaign.

JoJo Cox, group business director at Posterplan, remarked, “OOH gives us the ability to create real-world life experiences that feel like a moment of escape. From the yellow brick road in Dundrum to the exploding Tsides and Luas column in St Stephen’s Green, each OOH format adds a touch of theatre to the streets and invites people to step into the world of Oz before they even reach the cinema”.