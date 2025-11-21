Solar Panel Installer Activ8 Sponsors Buildings Beo on TG4

Activ8 Energies, Ireland’s largest solar panel installer, has been announced as the sponsor of TG4’s new property series Buildings Beo.

The sponsorship was brokered by Buymedia, the ad-tech platform for media planning, buying and measurement.

The six-part series, presented by Carrie Crowley and produced by New Departures Media, made its debut broadcast this week on TG4. The programme follows the restoration of historic buildings across Ireland-from disused mills to old schoolhouses-documenting how local communities are working together to bring these spaces back to life.

“At Activ8 Energies, we’ve always believed that real progress means respecting our past while investing in the future,” said Activ8 Energies CEO: Ciaran Marron. “Buildings Beo captures that spirit beautifully: it’s about breathing new life into Ireland’s heritage through passion, collaboration and purpose. In the same way, our work with renewable energy is about creating positive change that endures for generations to come.”

“Our focus is always on finding authentic connections between a brand’s purpose and the content it supports,” said Buymedia CEO & Founder: Fergal O’Connor. “Buildings Beo and Activ8 share a vision of renewal through architecture, community and sustainable energy. Together, they represent a brighter, more sustainable and forward-thinking Ireland.”