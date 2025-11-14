JCDecaux Expands Footprint into Blanchardstown Centre

Blanchardstown Centre and JCDecaux have announced a new advertising partnership that will significantly expand JCDecaux’s digital footprint in one of Ireland’s busiest retail destinations.

Blanchardstown Centre, the country’s largest retail and leisure complex, attracts more than 17 million visitors each year and hosts leading brands including Brown Thomas, Dunnes Stores, Fraser Group, H&M, Marks & Spencer, Nike, Primark and Zara. The centre also features a wide mix of food and entertainment options such as Odeon Cinemas, drawing families, fashion-focused shoppers, cinema-goers and leisure seekers.

Under the agreement, JCDecaux will install nine double-sided 75-inch digital screens throughout the centre, positioned to capture shopper attention at key points in their journey. The contract also includes a new large-format full-motion M-Vision screen measuring 26 square meters. Located in the central concourse, the M-Vision will give advertisers a high-impact platform to reach audiences at scale.

Kim McNulty, head of marketing and communications at Blanchardstown Centre, said the partnership supports the centre’s commitment to enhancing its relationship with visitors while delivering value for brands.

“We apply great importance to strengthening Blanchardstown’s connection with its visitors, while ensuring brands achieve a welcome and meaningful presence,” McNulty said. “We are excited to partner with JCDecaux to bolster this vision, bringing cutting-edge digital out of home technology and creativity to our dynamic retail environment.”

JCDecaux said the collaboration reinforces its focus on providing high-quality advertising opportunities in premium shopping locations nationwide.

“We are very pleased to bring our digital advertising capabilities to Blanchardstown Centre,” said Julie Mulleady, business development director at JCDecaux. “This partnership demonstrates our ambition to provide advertisers with unrivalled opportunities to engage with high-value audiences in Ireland’s busiest retail venues.”