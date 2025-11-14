Heineken Begins Festive Season with Digital OOH Activation

Activation With the Christmas ad season already up and running, Heinken has ushered in its own Christmas campaign run with a dynamic OOH activation by taking over the Green Screen at the St Stephen’s Green Shopping centre.

In partnership with OOH media agency Talon, media agency dentsu, creative agency Thinkhouse and website LadBible, Heineken invited Dubliners to bring their personal Christmas messages in a uniquely innovative way. As LadBible captured the spontaneous messages from people on the street, Thinkhouse picked up their responses and worked behind the scenes to broadcast them onto the Green Screen. Each message showed up wrapped around a magnum bottle of Heineken specially branded in festive dressing for the season that’s in it.

According to Talon, “in a city already buzzing with early festive energy, Heineken’s activation injected a bit of fun and stood out as a reminder of what people are really looking forward to this Christmas.”

Talon’ brand uplift studies show that dynamic creative drives a +10% increase in brand relevance, +10% uplift in purchase intent, and a +9% boost in brand trust compared to static copy.

“This campaign was a brilliant example of how OOH can go beyond visibility and deliver emotional impact. By combining the immediacy of digital OOH with authentic human messages, we were able to turn a media space into a moment of connection for Heineken,” said Eoin Carroll, senior client manager, Talon.

“At Heineken, we’re always looking for ways to create meaningful moments that bring people together. This festive activation wasn’t just about showcasing our limited edition, festive Heineken® magnums – it was about amplifying real, celebratory messages from genuine consumers, in a format that has real stopping power to peak curiosity,” said Colin Doyle, Heineken brand manager and Rachel Cawley, senior brand manager.”

“With the option to personalise our magnums, we’re tapping into the trend of hyper-personalisation and, as we gear up for gifting season, we want to give consumers the chance to make their celebrations truly unique. We’re inviting everyone to celebrate in style, create shareable moments, and create a uniquely ownable gift.”



