IRS+ Appoints Sabrina Moloney as Creative Delivery Manager

The media sales and marketing business RS+ has appointed Sabrina Moloney to the new role of creative delivery manager.

She joins an expanded creative team reporting to creative delivery director Katie Boylan and will help manage the relationship between IRS+ and advertising agencies as well as developing strategic partnerships and campaigns that deliver impact.

“We’re delighted to welcome Sabrina to the team and she joins at an interesting point in our development. In the past number of years IRS+ has been recognised for our creative prowess in addition to our solutions expertise,” said Peter Smyth, CEO, IRS+.

“That’s because, while radio will always be at the at the centre of who we are, being Idea first and medium agnostic means that not every response to a brief will be a radio one if it’s not a natural fit. This approach, combined with the possibilities of new audio technologies and AI, has opened a new world of creative opportunities for our clients and reaching national audiences across our network of 15 independent local stations.”