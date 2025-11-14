ASA Research Shows Consumers Check Influencer Posts Before Shopping

New research from the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) shows that more than half of Irish consumers now check social media influencers’ posts before making shopping decisions, with nearly one-third doing so weekly.

The study found 58% of consumers consult influencer content before personal purchases, with 29% of those checking at least once a week. The findings signal the growing influence of content creators on Irish shopping habits.

Trust in online advertising has more than doubled since 2022, jumping from 9% to 19% of consumers who now trust it more than traditional media including television, radio and print. Nearly one in four consumers (23%) say they trust influencer posts more than advertisements from brands themselves.

Consumer awareness of advertising disclosure has improved significantly, with 63% of social media users now familiar with the #ad hashtag, up from 46% in 2022. Women and people under 45 showed higher recognition rates of advertising labels.

The research revealed a shift in consumer concerns about influencer content. While 67% of people were most bothered by photo editing in 2022, that figure dropped to 39%. Today, 54% of consumers cite inauthentic content and misrepresentation of real life as their biggest concern.

“Our latest research highlights just how influential online content creators have become in shaping consumer behaviour,” said Orla Twomey, chief executive of the Advertising Standards Authority. “While this presents exciting opportunities for brands and creators, it also underscores the importance of authenticity and transparency across the industry.”

The findings were revealed this week during an ASA webinar titled “The Business of Influencing,” which addressed professional and regulatory requirements for content creators.

Revenue Commissioners Principal Officer Justin Walsh told webinar participants that non-monetary benefits including free holiday stays, products received for tagging brands, branded clothing and promotional vehicle use all constitute taxable income for influencers.

Sarah Jane Staunton of The Collaborations Agency. meanwhile, emphasised that engagement rates and reach have become more important metrics than follower counts in the evolving influencer landscape.

The research comes as the ASA strengthens strategic partnerships with state agencies and regulators to enhance its role in advertising oversight.