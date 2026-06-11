RDS Bags Insurance Giant Gallagher as Sponsor of the Horse Show

Gallagher. one of Ireland’s largest insurance broking and risk management groups has been announced as the new title partner of the Dublin Horse Show in a three-year sponsorship agreement with the RDS.

The 151st Gallagher Dublin Horse Show will take place at the RDS from Aug. 5-9 and is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors.

The deal marks a significant sponsorship move by Gallagher, one the largest financial intermediaries in the world, and follows the company’s launch in Ireland in 2022.

Gallagher now operates from 12 locations in Ireland and oversees the insurance needs of more than 300,000 Irish businesses and consumers. Founded in Chicago in 1927, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs more than 71,000 people worldwide.

This year’s show will also mark the 100th year of the Nations Cup, where teams compete for the Aga Khan Trophy, one of the best-known competitions in international show jumping.

Paul Kelly, chief executive of the RDS, said the partnership reflected a strong alignment of values between both organisations.

“We are delighted to welcome Gallagher as title partner of our fantastic event, the Gallagher Dublin Horse Show,” he said.

“This partnership reflects a strong alignment of values — heritage, excellence, and a shared commitment to supporting the equestrian traditions that are so integral to communities and culture throughout Ireland.”

Derek Henry, CEO of Gallagher in Ireland, said the company was “absolutely thrilled” to become title partner of the event.

“Its unique blend of world-class sport, heritage and atmosphere makes it a compelling event for our growing business to be involved in,” he said.

“This agreement marks an important step for Gallagher by investing in the Irish economy and community events that make a difference to our clients and colleagues.”

Globally, Gallagher’s sponsorship portfolio includes the likes of New Zealand Rugby, Rugby Australia, the Gallagher Rugby Premiership in England, World Rugby, Special Olympics International, the Chicago Cubs, Miami Dolphins, FC Dallas and the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago, where the group was founded and headquartered.