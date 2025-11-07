Verve Opens Singapore Office as Global Expansion Continues

Verve The Live Agency, has opened a new office in Singapore, marking a significant milestone in the agency’s global expansion.

The Singapore opening extends Verve’s presence into Asia, joining its existing network of thriving offices in Dublin, London, and Amsterdam.

It will be led by Michael Pring, country head, Singapore and Global Client & Development Director, with support from Verve’s global leadership team, including founder Ronan Traynor, COO Barry Muldowney, and group creative director Mike Kettles.

According to the company, the move comes “as global brands increasingly look to deliver connected live experiences across regions.”

Michael Pring, Country Head, Verve Singapore, said: “Singapore has become one of the world’s most dynamic hubs for global business and live experience, and it’s clear there’s a huge opportunity to bring Verve’s creative energy, sustainability focus, and collaborative approach to brands across the region.”

Founded in Dublin over 30 years ago, Verve has grown into Ireland’s largest experiential and brand activation agency, now operating across Europe and Asia. The agency works with a roster of global clients, including Diageo, Coca-Cola, Google, TikTok, LinkedIn, Intel, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Deloitte, AbbVie, Smurfit WestRock, and Universal Pictures.

Barry Muldowney, Verve’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “This move comes after a hugely successful period where we’ve grown our international client relationships and seen our work recognised with some of the industry’s top accolades.”

As part of The Opus Group, a network of over 600 people across Opus Agency, MAS, and Verve, the Singapore launch strengthens the group’s ability to deliver connected brand experiences worldwide.

Ronan Traynor, Founder of Verve, said: “Opening our dedicated office in Singapore is a natural next step for Verve and a sign of our continued momentum. Being in Singapore allows us to better collaborate across time zones and deliver for clients wherever and whenever they need us. It also gives our people new opportunities to work and create at a global scale.”