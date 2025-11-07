Eason and Dynamo the Gift of Inspiration this Christmas

The Dublin-based agency Dynamo has rolled out a heart-warming Christmas campaign for Eason, the country’s largest bookseller.

Called “Inspire Someone this Christmas,” the campaign is airing on RTÉ, Virgin, Channel 4 and Sky.

A top-of-mind physical destination for books at Christmas, Eason has successfully leant into title-oriented tactical communications in recent years. This year, however, the retailer has taken advantage of its biggest strength: its heritage and iconic status as the home of stories for generations of Irish people since 1888 and how books can form an integral part of the human connection.

According to Lisa O’Brien, group head of e-commerce and marketing at Eason: “Christmas is about connection and inspiration. With this campaign, we wanted to celebrate Eason’s rich heritage and the special place it holds in Irish life. ‘Inspire Someone This Christmas’ is a heartfelt celebration of the enduring magic of books, how they bring us together, spark imagination, and remind us of the cherished memories and unique role Eason plays in our cultural landscape.”

Credits:

Client – Eason

Group Head of Marketing: Lisa O’Brien

Marketing Manager: Rebecca Murphy

Creative Agency – Dynamo

Creative Director: Ross Giles

Copywriter: Sean Timbs

Art Director: Shane O’Hare

Brand Designer: Guy Cresswell

Comms Director: Siobhan Lavery

Account Director: Mathilde Paus

Account Manager: Bebhinn Maguire

Motion Designer: Torlogh O’Boyle

Creative intern: Daisy Tuomey

Producer: Jessica Derby – Derby Productions Ltd.

Production Team – Banjoman

Director : POB

Head of Production : Matt D’Arcy

Executive Producer : Keith Bradley

Production Manager : Orla Morris Toolen

DoP : Aidan Gault

Art Director : Lauren Kelly

Edit : Rob Hegarty at Mustard

Post Producer: Anthony McCaffrey

Post Producer: Laura Greally

VFX : John O’Hagan

Photography: Alex Sheridan

Retoucher: Dennis Tuffnell

Sound Studio – Blast Audio

Sound design: Will Farrell

Sound Mix: Will Farrell/ Eoin Kelly

Music Supervisor: John McCallion

Music: “I’m living good” by George Jackson