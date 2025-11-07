Eason and Dynamo the Gift of Inspiration this Christmas

The Dublin-based agency Dynamo has rolled out a heart-warming Christmas campaign for Eason, the country’s largest bookseller.
Called “Inspire Someone this Christmas,” the campaign is airing on RTÉ, Virgin, Channel 4 and Sky.
A top-of-mind physical destination for books at Christmas, Eason has successfully leant into title-oriented tactical communications in recent years. This year, however, the retailer has taken advantage of its biggest strength: its heritage and iconic status as the home of stories for generations of Irish people since 1888 and how books can form an integral part of the human connection.
According to Lisa O’Brien, group head of e-commerce and marketing at Eason: “Christmas is about connection and inspiration. With this campaign, we wanted to celebrate Eason’s rich heritage and the special place it holds in Irish life. ‘Inspire Someone This Christmas’ is a heartfelt celebration of the enduring magic of books, how they bring us together, spark imagination, and remind us of the cherished memories and unique role Eason plays in our cultural landscape.”
