ICAD Partners with Irish Design & Craft Council for Sound and Visual Experience

ICAD Partners with Irish Design & Craft Council for Sound and Visual...

ICAD and Design & Crafts Council Ireland will present a first-of-its-kind sound and visual experience November 19 at the Royal Irish Academy of Music.

The event, titled “Reverb,” will feature Japanese artist and Pentagram partner Yuri Suzuki, who specialises in sound design. The program explores the relationship between sound and visual communication using the Whyte Recital Hall’s unique acoustics.

Suzuki’s “Acoustic Pavilion” installation will remain on display in the academy’s atrium throughout Irish Design Week. Students from the Royal Irish Academy of Music will provide original compositions to accompany the installation.

“My work has long explored how sound can bring people closer together, and in a time of increasing division, I wanted to create an installation that could serve as a collective, hands-on prototype for a better future,” Suzuki said.

The program includes demonstrations by Irish sound designer Denis Kilty, who has worked with Oakley and Axiom Space. Kilty will present case studies showing how sound design enhances visual communications.

A live audiovisual performance by Folding Waves, featuring harpist Genevieve Howard and motion designer Nadine Kennedy, was commissioned specifically for the event. The duo will discuss and perform their work as it develops throughout the evening.

The event will also include a Design Diplomacy conversation between Kasia Ozmin of Together We Create and Suzuki.

The unified show aims to demonstrate new ways for creative disciplines to collaborate across mediums.