Irish Marketing Podcast Goes Gold With Effie Awards Ireland Winners

The latest episode of the Irish Marketing Podcast has just dropped and this week is a 2025 Effies Award special as we bathe in the reflected glory of the three Gold winners in the recent awards.

In the booth, we had Andy Pierce, Group Strategy Director at Core along with Damien Dineen, Head of Brand with National Broadband Ireland (NBI) as well as Hazel Casanova, Senior Marketing Manager, who talk about how a repetitive placement of a weather forecasting TV puppet saved the day.

We also spoke to Tara Moran, Business Director at Mindshare, Shane Doyle, Group Strategy Director at Core and Deirdre O’Brien, Advertising & Media Manager at Failte Ireland about a novel “Daycation” concept, which also picked up Gold.

In addition, Boys + Girls’ work with Now TV was also awarded with Gold for a campaign which delivered hugely improved acquisition goals and high year-on-year sales growth via a couple of animated animal brand characters, Shaungah Farrelly, Senior Strategist with Boys and Girls joined us in studio to talk about it the campaign.

