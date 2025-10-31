Three Irish Agencies Make Effie Awards Europe Shortlist

Just three agencies- Droga5 Dublin, Boys+Girls and Core- will fly the Irish flag at the upcoming Effie Awards Europe which will take place in Brussels on Dec 10.

Droga5 Dublin has been shortlisted in the Best of Europe: Media Strategy & Idea category for the agency’s work with Dublin Samaritans and the “Finding Samaritans Amongst the Keenest of Listeners” initiative to recruit new volunteers.

In the Positive Change: Environmental Brands category, Boys+Girls and Core were shortlisted for their work with An Post and the “How An Post Became the Everyday Enabler of Circular Living” initiative.

In all, there are 102 agencies on the shortlist, with 35 shortlisted in the multi-market categories, 19 in the positive change Effies and 48 in the Best of Europe track.

The Effie Awards Europe are organised by the European Association of Communications Agencies (EACA). Partners include Kantar, Google, REBORRN, ACT Responsible and Ad Net Zero Europe.

“Effie Awards Europe is not just about the awards that celebrate the very best of European marketing and advertising. Managing the Effie programme is an ongoing commitment to our long-term strategy that promotes and upholds the culture and values of marketing and creative effectiveness,” says Charley Stoney, CEO, EACA.

“Throughout the year, in showcasing winning Effie cases, we demonstrate the impact of effective campaigns, providing the proof points that creative communications is a vital growth engine for business and the European economy,” Stoney added.

Almost 250 industry professionals from 25 European countries contributed their time and insight to identify the most effective work of the year. This year’s jury was co-chaired by Barbara Sala, Global Sr Director Media Strategy at Coca-Cola, and Sven Huberts, President of Global Experience & Innovation at Dentsu.

The winners – Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze – will be announced at the Effie Awards Gala on 10 December in Brussels. The Effie Awards Gala is the highlight of Effie Day – a full-day celebration of creativity and effectiveness. The evening Gala will be hosted by Méabh McMahon, Chief Anchor at Euronews, with special guests Rob Mayhew and EU Commissioner Michael McGrath.