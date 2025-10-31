Centra Rolls Out New Deli Drama on Social Platforms

The Musgrave-owned retailer Centra has launched the first instalment of a new social media series called Deli Drama. The four-part series “celebrates Ireland’s deli culture” with a tongue-in-cheek nod to classic soap operas.

Created by Dublin-based agency Sweartaker, the campaign stars Jennifer Zamparelli and EastEnders alum Cheryl Fergison, and was written by comedian Sharon Mannion.

The short-form series, produced exclusively for Centra’s social channels, offers a humorous look at life behind the deli counter, blending scripted comedy with the familiar rhythms of everyday Irish community life. Each two-minute episode will roll out between October 28 and December 1, with a trailer now live across Centra’s digital platforms.

Filmed in Centra’s Drumcondra store, the campaign brings together a mix of well-known Irish actors and local Centra staff. The cast includes Amanda Stewart (Young Offenders, Hardy Bucks), Carl McGuire (Penny Dreadful), Sorcha Morgan (Fair City), Job Ouenu (Vikings), and David Nulty (The Tudors), alongside cameo appearances from Neil McCaul (Father Terry in Father Ted) and Paudie Moloney (The Traitors Ireland).

Rita Kirwan, marketing director at Musgrave Retail, said the series captures the everyday humor and human connection that define Centra’s role in Irish communities.

“We’re proud to be at the heart of communities throughout Ireland and we see the stories and humour that unfold every day,” she said. “That’s why we created Centra Deli Drama, to celebrate the real, the funny and the uniquely Irish moments that make Centra so much more than a store.”

Credits

Client: Centra / Musgrave Retail Partners Ireland

Marketing Director: Rita Kirwan

Agency: Sweartaker

Writers: Sharon Mannion, Jennifer Zamparelli

Director: Killian Burns