LADbible Rolls Out Irish CTV Channel on Samsung TVs

The LADbible Group launched its first free ad-supported streaming TV channel in Ireland on Samsung TV Plus, marking the brand’s television debut.

The 24/7 channel features LADbible’s original programming including “Minutes With,” “Snack Wars,” “Agree to Disagree” and “Would You Rather.” Content ranges from celebrity interviews with Irish actors Liam Neeson, Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal to personal stories from reformed gangsters and mental health advocates.

“LADbible Ireland has seen phenomenal growth across our platforms, and this move onto TV screens marks an exciting new chapter for us,” said Tom Butcher, general manager at LADbible Ireland.

“The launch of our FAST channel in Ireland means we are now able to deliver our premium shows in a way we know more people are choosing to watch and deepen our connection with our audience.”

The launch comes as connected TV (CTV) viewership grows in Ireland. Samsung’s 2024 “Anatomy of a Streamer” research report found Gen Z Samsung Smart TV viewers watch an average of 1 hour and 38 minutes of streamed content daily, compared to 49 minutes for Baby Boomers.

“Launching in Ireland is a natural next step for LADbible on our TV screens,” said Becky Gardner, head of originals. “Our content already resonates with audiences here, and with the rise of FAST, LADbible presents a new opportunity to connect with even more viewers of our shows, bringing always-on entertainment straight into people’s homes. Whether it’s a laugh, a debate, or an unexpected story, we’re here to bring people together through shared moments.”

The channel is available exclusively on Samsung TV Plus without subscription fees or signup requirements.

“We’re delighted to bring LADbible’s first-ever TV channel to audiences in Ireland,” said Gus Grimaldi, head of Samsung TV Plus EMEA. “Samsung TV Plus is a leader in delivering high-quality entertainment to audiences globally. Our partnership with LADbible allows us to reach and connect with even more younger viewers who are continuing to embrace CTV. Irish audiences can experience the incredible content lineup the new channel has to offer, subscription-free and no signup needed – exclusively on Samsung TV Plus.”