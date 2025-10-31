Out \ Look: Pringles Lights Up Halloween on Outdoor

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

B-OOH! Halloween has a new snack star this season, as Pringles take to Outdoor with a playful, eye-catching campaign celebrating their limited-edition Glow in the Dark tubes.

The activity, planned by dentsu and PML for Kellogg’s, taps into the fun and flavour of the season with Halloween-ready packaging brought to life across classic and digital OOH. From large roadside billboards to illuminated retail panels, the campaign calls on shoppers to “Find our limited-edition glooow in the dark tubes in store” – a cue perfectly suited to the time of year when nights draw in and households prepare for trick-or-treaters.

There’s also a little visual magic at play. Select Metropole sites feature JCDecaux’s MetroGlo print technique, subtly enhancing the brightness of key creative elements after dark. The effect gives the Pringles moustache and lettering a spectral lift, mirroring the glow-in-the-dark effect of the tubes themselves. The campaign mirrors wider international activity, with UK counterparts also embracing the brand’s ‘gloooow in the dark’ theme through similarly illuminated panels.

It’s a clever reminder that innovation doesn’t always mean digital – the right print technique or format enhancement can add as much intrigue and impact as any data feed. Our IMPACT Attention research supports this, with 80% of Dubliners agreeing that innovative or unusual OOH executions are more likely to catch their attention. Pringles’ Halloween takeover proves that even a small creative twist can make a familiar brand impossible to miss.

Alice O’Brien, assistant brand activation manager at Kellanova (Pringles) says: “Our limited-edition glow-in-the-dark Pringles tubes were all about bringing the fun to life after dark. The Metroglo format from PML was the perfect way to extend that glow beyond the pack and light up the streets in true Pringles style.”

Niamh Daly, client director at PML notes: “Out of Home is at its best when brands tap into what people are doing and feeling in the moment. With families out and about, streets lit up, and treats top of mind, Halloween is a perfect time for Pringles to show up in the real world and have a bit of fun with audiences.”

Sport Fixtures Signal a Surge in Out & About Behaviour

As Ireland settles into the final stretch of the year, the country’s sporting calendar is anything but quiet. From the return of the Quilter Nations Series to Aviva matchdays and December’s provincial rugby clashes, the weeks ahead will see stadiums, pubs, and city streets fill with fans once more.

Latest findings from our iQ study with Ipsos B&A show just how much that matters for Outdoor audiences. Half of Dubliners say major sporting occasions make them more likely to be out and about, meeting friends, travelling to venues, or watching games together. The figure climbs to among 16-24s and 25-34s, confirming sport as a consistent driver of social movement and city-centre activity.

That increased mobility translates directly into visibility for Outdoor. When people are on the move, OOH naturally becomes part of the matchday experience whether on the commute, at the venue, and across post-game social settings. Previous iQ research found that nearly three in four people feel OOH helps them share in big national moments, reflecting the medium’s place in the rhythm of the occasion.

Patterns earlier this year reinforce that story. Research conducted during the Six Nations period showed that nearly eight in ten Dubliners planned to watch the tournament, with intent peaking at 85 % among 16-24s. More than a third expected to do so in pubs or bars, and a similar proportion at friends’ homes, illustrating how sport reliably fuels shared experiences that extend far beyond the stadium. Among rugby fans, three in four expressed interest in digital OOH messages linked to live sporting events (OCS), highlighting continued appetite for contextually tuned creative.

Dynamic content has become integral to that connection. Across this year’s campaigns brands have used real-time messaging to extend the match-day story into public space. Eight in ten Dubliners find live, event-based DOOH informative, memorable and effective, while 73 % say they’re more likely to act on an ad when it appears in a place that feels relevant to them (iQ). When creative reflects what’s happening in the moment, the line between spectator and participant begins to blur, and attention follows.

That sense of presence isn’t confined to large-format or fixed screens. Recent IMPACT research into sports sponsorship and portable formats shows that live-event environments strengthen how audiences perceive relevance. Half of respondents say seeing a brand advertised as the official sponsor of a sports event makes that brand feel more relevant to the occasion, rising to two-thirds among 16-24s.

When asked which media most effectively communicates that sponsorship, OOH led across most demographics, outperforming both TV and social media. The connection between Outdoor and event experience is equally visible in the field – 93% of people notice large portable formats such as digivans around major occasions, with nearly one in five 25-34s saying they always notice them. These formats don’t just draw eyes; they create energy. Over a quarter of respondents said seeing them made them feel excited, signalling that something significant is happening.

Upcoming Sporting Fixtures

November

8 Nov – Ireland v Japan (Quilter Nations Series) – Aviva Stadium, Dublin

9 Nov – FAI Cup Final: Shamrock Rovers v Cork City – Aviva Stadium

13 Nov – World Cup Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Portugal – Aviva Stadium

15 Nov – Ireland v Australia (Quilter Nations Series) – Aviva Stadium

22 Nov – Ireland v South Africa (Quilter Nations Series) – Aviva Stadium

29 Nov – URC: Munster v DHL Stormers – Thomond Park, Limerick

December