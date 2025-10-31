Opinion: What Brands Need to Know About the ME-CONOMY

Irish consumers are redefining happiness through control, optimism, and personal meaning, write Darragh Kelly and Carolynne Kelly co-authors of the latest Havas Ireland’s Meaningful Brands report which highlights the rise of the “ME-CONOMY”.

In a world of swirling and seemingly relentless change, where global crises seem to constantly stack on top of one another and in a way that we could hardly have predicted, one thing seems constant.

Whether we sense its absence in our day-to-day or we believe that it is present in our lives, we’re all seeking it: control.

And when it comes to a sense of control, something quite powerful is taking place.

After years of paralysing flux, at a collective level we can see that things are on the up, as 54% of people now feel they have agency over their lives and with that renewed sense of agency, happiness is rebounding.

This isn’t a sudden burst of reckless optimism or toxic positivity, it is an act of survival which we have been tracking for some time. People have stopped trying to solve everything and started focusing on what touches their lives directly. This is prioritisation born from necessity. By focusing on what’s immediately in front of them, daily circumstances and factors that they can manage, people are creating breathing room from the surrounding chaos. And with that breathing room, happiness exists, in the now.

When examining what is happening across age groups and generations, nuances emerge.

Boomers have the luxury of lived perspective, knowing that crises come and go. Their concerns are often global rather than local.

Gen X, the squeezed generation, between caring for ageing parents and struggling adult children, are hunkering down in survival mode.

Millennials stand as eternal optimists, still believing individual action matters – they are motivated and able to make change.

Gen Z are a living contradiction: splurging and saving, embracing technology yet worrying about its harm. They are not confused; they are complex – holding multiple realities at once because their world demands it.

We have four generations navigating the same moment, but living in completely different realities – and yet there are commonalities.

All audiences are employing tactics to reduce emotional load. People have built frameworks for resilience, the components of which are: Expression, Control, Health & Wellbeing and Happiness.

While building their resilience across quite radically different realities, there is a singular and quite stark truth for brands. People haven’t lowered their expectations. In fact, across the board, the bar has never been higher and it isn’t dropping. In a caution economy where 73% of people say they are more careful today about how they spend their money, brands are under more scrutiny today than ever. People are actively watching their outgoings and spending, with 54% believing private/generic labels offer better value for money than branded products. This is why it is so important for brands to have meaningful connections with people and for affinity to be present as they are tightening their spending or wallets.

Despite focusing on the now, on what is touching their own daily lives and their own self-interest, they are not selfish. They want brands to help society and the planet, seeking generosity and help saving money. These points aren’t wishes anymore, they’re requirements.

Across all generations, they still want and expect brands and businesses to continue to do the right thing for society and the planet and they want to see a plan for this. 67% believe companies should have a long-term plan in place given all the uncertainty we are living in (+6 p.p. vs 2024).

To be relevant, successful and engaged with, brands must help deliver happiness in the now through building resilience frameworks, which deliver immediate gratification. But there are two sides to the equation, and a brand must also have an impact in the medium and long term for the collective benefit. In that sense, it is like flight safety instructions: put your own mask on first, then look after others. Alongside immediate gratification, they’re looking for brands to have a plan to ‘land the plane’.

So, despite all that is going on in the world, powerful opportunities exist for brands. In helping people to feel in control of their lives, we can earn the right to be part of people’s self-expression. Moving from being viewed as a commodity with multiple comparable substitutes to an enabler, securing engagement and loyalty which is both meaningful and enduring in a deeply uncertain world.

Darragh Kelly is Director of Strategy in Havas Dublin, Carolynne Kelly is Strategy and Insights Lead in Havas Media Ireland.

To explore the full findings and download the report, visit ie.havas.com/meaningful-brands.