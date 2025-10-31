DMG Media Appoints Sarah Freeman as New Editor of Business Plus

dmg media has appointed Sarah Freeman as the new editor of Business Plus. She replaces Ben Haugh who has joined Mediahuis. Freeman joins Business Plus from Business & Finance where she was editor for six years.

” I’m honoured and delighted to be appointed the new editor of Business Plus Magazine,” said Freeman. ” It’s an exciting prospect to be entrusted with shaping the future of this well-respected publication and I am conscious of the responsibility I have towards our readers. I’m eager to continue the legacy of quality writing and create new and compelling content that resonates.”

Paul Henderson, CEO of dmg media said: “We are thrilled to welcome Sarah Freeman as Editor of Business Plus. Sarah brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in business journalism. Her leadership, editorial vision, and deep understanding of the business landscape—both in Ireland and internationally—make her the ideal person to lead Business Plus into its next chapter.”