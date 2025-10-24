KIldare VIllage Welcomes T2 Passengers With So Irish Campaign

Kildare Village has rolled out a captivating new branded installation at Dublin Airport’s Terminal 2 Arrivals. This bespoke activation transforms the space into “a celebration of Irish elegance, creativity, and premium retail.”

Strategically located just before Passport Control, the installation is ideally placed to engage US and international visitors arriving into Ireland. It also speaks to Irish.

“We’re proud to partner with Kildare Village on this stunning installation. It’s a warm and stylish welcome to Ireland, reflecting the luxury and charm that visitors can expect from one of the country’s most iconic retail destinations,” said Leonard Miller, head of media sales, Dublin Airport.

“We are proud to unveil our captivating new branded installation at Dublin Airport’s Terminal 2 Arrivals,” added Victor Biffi Rosano, business director, Kildate Village.

"This bespoke activation transforms the space into a celebration of Irish elegance, creativity, and premium retail. Featuring a living wall, lighting features, and sleek design elements, the installation positions Kildare Village as more than a shopping destination—it's a luxurious experience. Drawing inspiration from the Irish word "Só," meaning luxury, the campaign highlights Kildare Village as so welcoming, so stylish, and so Irish".