Sounding Out on The Irish Marketing Podcast

The seventh episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped.

This week, the Irish Marketing Podcast was on site for the annual Radiocentre Ireland’s Sounding Out 2025 event in Dublin’s Mansion House where the cream of the audio and agency world were in attendance to a fascinating line-up of speakers and contributors.

We spoke to some of these speakers including author and consultant Richard Shotton, the fouder of Astoten, the consultancy that applies behavioural scienceto marketing.

Ciaran Cunningham, CEO of Radiocentre Ireland also speaks about a pilot project which could improve the all-important JNLR survey while Mike Follett from Lumen Research discusses why radio is an “attention bargain.”

Finally, Dr Lollie Mancy, futurist, anthropologist, entrepreneur and programme director of UCD’s Innovation Academy, talks about “the flattening of culture” and how it might impact Irish society.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is a collaboration between IMJ/Adworld.ie and Tinpot Productions and is hosted by Daryl Moorhouse.