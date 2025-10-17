HSE Stroke Campaign Stresses Importance of Swift Action

Publicis Dublin and HSE have launched a new campaign to highlight the importance of quick action when a stroke is suspected.
The campaign is currently running across TV, radio, digital and social channels.
The campaign, ‘Every Second Counts’, highlights how quickly a stroke can strike in every day scenarios, but the second one suspect it could be a stroke, it is important to dial 999 or 112.
Thomas Brady, stroke campaigns lead at HSE: “With this campaign, we needed to build on awareness of FAST and focus in on the most important reaction – Time. A stroke requires an emergency reaction and presenting to hospital as soon as possible after symptoms is critical. Acting ‘the second you suspect a stroke is the second you dial 999 or 112’ is essential.”
According to Peter Dobbyn, creative director Publicis Dublin: “It couldn’t feel like an ad. It needed to feel like a brief window into the lives of a family just going about their day. Shooting a one shot on an iPhone not only gave us that realism we were looking for; it allowed us to show in just 30-seconds how suddenly a stroke can strike and how quick you need to act when it does.
The ad was directed by Zak Razvi and produced by Banjoman, while media is managed by Spark Foundry.
