New Research Shows Irish Consumers are Flocking to AI for Product Research

Around 30% of Irish consumers have used ChatGPT to research and choose products or services while 18% have made a purchase as a result, according to new research carried out by Wolfgang Digital and Amárach Research.

The nationwide survey finds that AI-assisted shopping is already shaping consumer behaviours, and Christmas 2025 is expected to mark ChatGPT’s impact on Irish retail sales.

According to the research, 54% of Irish consumers have used ChatGPT, with adoption nearly universal among 18- to 24-year-olds (95%). Of those users, 55% said they have used the tool to research or select products or services, and 62% of that group went on to make a purchase—equivalent to about 30% and 18% of the total population, respectively. Among 25- to 44-year-olds, the purchase rate rises to 75%.

“ChatGPT is changing how people shop,” said Brendan Almack, managing director at Wolfgang Digital. “It’s quickly becoming part of how people research and choose what to buy. Retailers who understand this shift early will be best placed to adapt.”

From Research to Retail Reality

While Google and social media platforms have long dominated product discovery, the study suggests ChatGPT is emerging as a new influence during the research stage, with consumers seeking personalised, conversational recommendations.

Some of the key findings include:

64% of users said ChatGPT strongly or moderately influenced their final purchase decision.

Top categories researched: Travel (48%), Education (46%), Electronics and Gadgets (45%), Food and Dining (35%), Health and Beauty (33%), Finance and Insurance (30%), Home and Garden (27%), and Fashion and Apparel (23%).

In Fashion and Apparel, usage rises to 40% among 25- to 34-year-olds, signalling that AI could significantly shape future shopping behaviour.

“Consumers aren’t just experimenting; they’re actively using ChatGPT to guide their shopping decisions,” said Beth Quigley, head of growth at Wolfgang. “For retailers, the message is clear: if your products, reviews, or brand aren’t appearing in AI tools, you risk being invisible to a significant and growing audience.”

Acceleration Is Inevitable

The research also found that one in three ChatGPT users expect to increase their usage over the next year. At this pace, the research notes, AI could become the default shopping interface by Christmas 2026, transforming both product discovery and purchase behaviour.

What Retailers Can Do Now

With Black Friday and Christmas approaching, Wolfgang Digital recommends that retailers should take a number of actions.

Assess AI visibility: Test your brand and products in ChatGPT and track visibility against competitors.

Leverage customer reviews: ChatGPT aggregates reviews from across the web, so ensure yours are plentiful, positive and easily indexed.

Manage your Reddit presence: ChatGPT’s content licensing deal with Reddit means visibility there impacts AI results.

Prepare for AI advertising: ChatGPT has introduced instant purchase options and hired paid marketing engineers — a clear signal that advertising will soon be part of the platform’s ecosystem.

The New Battleground

As retailers race for consumer attention ahead of the holidays, AI is emerging as a powerful new influence alongside Google, Meta and TikTok, the research says.

“This Christmas will be the first real test of AI’s influence on retail sales,” Almack said. “Retailers who act now will benefit from first-mover advantage. Those who ignore it risk being left behind.”