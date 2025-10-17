Shortlist Announced for the 2025 Irish Journalism Awards Announced

The Shortlist for the 2025 Irish Journalism Awards, in association with NewsBrands Ireland and supported by Google News Initiative has been announced.

The awards programme celebrates the best of Irish journalism across 23 categories, spanning all areas of modern journalism. From podcasts and political coverage, to opinion, investigative, sports, and video journalism, the awards reflect the diverse and evolving landscape of contemporary news media.

Entry to the Irish Journalism Awards is open to any work published in print, online, video, or audio in a national news title that is a member of the Press Council of Ireland, and which has a focus on national/ international news.

The full Shortlist can be viewed HERE

Titles across the spectrum of quality Irish journalism are represented on the shortlist including The Irish Times, Irish Examiner, The Sunday Times, The Irish Sun, Irish Daily Star, Irish Sun on Sunday, Irish Daily Mail, The Irish Mail on Sunday, Irish Mirror, Irish Daily Star, Business Post, Irish Farmers Journal, The Journal.ie, Irish Independent, Extra.ie, EVOKE, and the Sunday World.

A panel of independent journalism experts assessed the entries according to the following criteria: subject matter, rigour of reporting, writing style, integrity, and impact. View the full judging panel HERE

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on November 12th in Dublin’s Mansion House.

Speaking about the shortlist, Ann Marie Lenihan, CEO of NewsBrands Ireland, said:

“This shortlist demonstrates that Irish journalism continues to hold power to account and provide the public with information backed up with facts. Though Irish publishers compete fiercely for readers, what binds them together is their shared commitment to upholding ethics and standards in journalism. Sincere congratulations to all nominees.”

Hayley Cochrane, Director of News Partnerships UK/ Northern Europe also added:

“The Google News Initiative is delighted to continue our partnership with the Irish Journalism Awards, celebrating the vital role of journalism. Ireland is fortunate to have such dedicated and talented journalists consistently delivering exceptional reporting to the public. These awards serve as a powerful tribute to their indispensable work. The Google News Initiative remains committed to fostering a thriving Irish media landscape and I am looking forward to seeing all the incredible entries this year.”

Des Doris, Managing Director of Alchemy commented:

“We are delighted to announce a shortlist that demonstrates the quality and breadth of Irish Journalism. From domestic and international coverage, to news, scoops and investigative endeavour, to entertainment, sport and in depth analysis, this shortlist demonstrates the range of journalistic endeavour,” added Des Doris, Alchemy Events, which is the organiser.

“Thanks so much to our judges, led by Claire Grady for their tireless time and effort and thank you to our sponsors for supporting the craft of journalism. We look forward to honouring the very best in Irish Journalism at the awards lunch on November 12th and for many years to come”

Irish Journalism Awards Shortlist 2025

Arts Journalism & Criticism

Aoife Barry – The Sunday Times

Deirdre Falvey – The Irish Times

Freya McClements – The Irish Times

Martin Doyle – The Irish Times

Philip Watson – The Irish Times

Rosita Boland – The Irish Times

Best Video Journalism

Andrei Scintian – Irish Mirror

Bryan O’Brien – The Irish Times

Chani Anderson – Irish Examiner

Chris Maddaloni – The Irish Times

Enda O’Dowd – The Irish Times

Ronan McGreevy – The Irish Times

Business Journalist

Charlie Weston – The Irish Independent

Dominic McGrath – Business Post

Jack Power – The Irish Times

Joe Brennan – The Irish Times

Killian Woods – Business Post

Mark Paul – The Irish Times

Campaigning Journalism

Adam Higgins, Mark May, Fiona Wynne – The Irish Sun

Ciara Leahy – Irish Country Living

John Lee – Irish Mail on Sunday and Irish Daily Mail

Larissa Nolan on behalf of the “MISSED” campaign team in the Irish Mirror – Irish Mirror

Michael O’Farrell – Irish Mail on Sunday/Irish Daily Mail

Nicola Donnelly – Irish Star/Reach PLC

Columnist (Broadsheet/Compact)

Brenda Power – The Sunday Times

Fintan O’Toole – The Irish Times

Justine McCarthy – The Irish Times

Mark O’Connell – The Irish Times

Mick Clifford – Irish Examiner

Rosin Ingle – The Irish Times

Columnist (Popular)

Brenda Power – Irish Daily Mail

Damien Lane – The Irish Sun

Larissa Nolan – Irish Mirror

Lisa Brady – Irish Daily Mail

Mary Carr – Irish Mail on Sunday

Neil Leslie – Irish Daily Star

Crime Journalist

Conor Lally – The Irish Times

John Lee – Irish Mail on Sunday/Irish Daily Mail

John Mooney – The Sunday Times

Michael O’Toole – Irish Daily Mirror/ Irish Daily Star

Nicola Donnelly – Irish Star & Irish Mirror

Paul Healy – Irish Daily Star and Irish Mirror

Digital Innovation of the Year

Business Post Team – Business Post – North Star

The Irish Mirror team – Irish Mirror

Extra.ie – Extraverts – Extra.ie

Niamh Walsh – Styled by Niamh – dmg media

The Irish Times Audience Team – The Irish Times

Visual Media and News Desks – Irish Examiner

Features (Broadsheet/Compact)

Cormac O’Keeffe – Irish Examiner

John Mooney – The Sunday Times

Killian Woods – Business Post

Laura Slattery – The Irish Times

Mick Clifford – Irish Examiner

Sally Hayden – The Irish Times

Features (Popular)

Adam Higgins – The Irish Sun

David Mac Redmond – The Journal

Jenny Friel – Irish Daily Mail

Maeve Quigley – Irish Daily Mail

Rosalind Skillen – Irish Country Living

Stephen Breen – The Irish Sun

Foreign coverage

Hannah McCarthy – The Irish Times

Keith Duggan – The Irish Times

Lara Marlowe – The Irish Times

Niamh Griffin – Irish Examiner

Patrick Freyne and Chris Maddaloni (team) – The Irish Times

Sally Hayden – The Irish Times

Front Page

Budget 2025 – The Irish Farmers Journal

Eau Danny Boy – The Irish Sun

Holy Show – Irish Daily Mail

Keelie Liberte – Irish Daily Star

Tax Mirage – Business Post

The Pope – The Irish Times

Headline

A Guy Full of Jars – Irish Daily Mirror

We’ve Solved the Housing Cr-Ice-Is – The Irish Sun

Another Kick in the Huts – The Irish Sun

P-P-P Pick on the Penguin – Irish Daily Mirror

The Family That Preys Together… – The Irish Sun on Sunday

From Wee Daniel to They Daniel – Irish Mail on Sunday

Investigative Journalism

John Mooney – The Sunday Times

Killian Woods and Peter O’Dwyer – Business Post

Maria Delaney – The Journal Investigates

Mark Paul – The Irish Times

Michael O’Farrell – Irish Mail on Sunday

Olivia Kelly, Jack White, Colm Keena, Ronan McGreevy – The Irish Times

Magazine of the Year

The Irish Times Magazine – Ciara Kenny and Nadine O’Regan

Irish Country Living – Ciara Leahy & Audrey Kane

Irish Daily Star – Inside Sport -David Coughlan

Irish Country Living Food – Janine Kennedy & Audrey Kane

Irish Daily Star – Chic – Rachel Beresford

Irish Examiner Weekend – Vickie Maye

News Reporter

Arthur Beesley – The Irish Times

Craig Hughes – Irish Daily Mail

Ken Foxe – Freelance/Irish Times

Kitty Holland – The Irish Times

Miriam Lord – The Irish Times

Niamh Towey – The Irish Times

Podcast of the Year

Irish Examiner – Troubled Ground – Alison O’Reilly, Deirdre O’Shaughnessy, Sheila Reilly, Ivan Rodriguez, Jim Coughlan, Anna O’Donoghue, Lisa Coughlan

The Journal and The 42 – The 42FM – Gavin Cooney, Sinead O’Carroll, Ronan Early, Nicky Ryan and Gareth Lyons

The Irish Times – Inside Politics, Election Daily – Hugh Linehan, Pat Leahy, Jack Horgan-Jones, Jennifer Bray, Harry McGee, Cormac McQuinn, Sarah Burns, Declan Conlon

Irish Mail on Sunday/Irish Daily Mail – From Bomb to Ballot – John Lee

The Irish Sun – This is Robert – Neil Cotter, Nicola Bardon, Michael Doyle, Stephen Breen, Damien Lane

Irish Mirror and Irish Daily Star – Shattered Lives – Paul Healy, Michael O’Toole and Andrei Scintian

Political journalist

Craig Hughes – Irish Daily Mail

Elaine Loughlin – Irish Examiner

Ellen Coyne – The Irish Times

Gabija Gataveckaite – The Irish Independent

John Lee – Irish Mail on Sunday/Irish Daily Mail

John Mooney – The Sunday Times

Scoop

Craig Hughes – Irish Daily Mail

John Mooney – The Sunday Times

Michael O’Farrell – Irish Mail on Sunday

Michael O’Toole – Irish Daily Star/ Irish Daily Mirror

Paul Healy and Michael O’Toole – Irish Daily Star/ Irish Daily Mirror

Saoirse McGarrigle – The Journal

Showbiz Journalist

Esther McCarthy – Freelance

Eugene Masterson – Sunday World

Ken Sweeney – The Irish Sun

Maeve Quigley – Irish Daily Mail

Sandra Mallon – Irish Daily Star/Irish Mirror/Sunday Mirror (REACH PLC)

Tom Doorley– The Sunday Times

Sports Writer (Broadsheet/Compact)

Denis Walsh – The Irish Times

Gavin Cooney – The 42

Gordon Manning – The Irish Times

Ian O’Riordan – The Irish Times

Malachy Clerkin – The Irish Times

Michael Foley – The Sunday Times

Sports Writer (Popular)

David Coughlan – Irish Daily Star/Irish Daily Mirror

Derek Foley – Irish Daily Star/Irish Daily Mirror

Mark Gallagher – Irish Mail on Sunday

Neil O’Riordan – The Irish Sun

Roy Curtis – Irish Daily Star

Shane McGrath – Irish Mail on Sunday

Young

Conor O’Carroll – The Journal Investigates

Fionn Thompson – Business Post

Niamh Browne – The Irish Times

Rosalind Skillen – Irish Country Living

Ruby Eastwood – The Irish Times

Sarah McGuinness – Irish Daily Mail