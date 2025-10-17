SEAI OOH Campaign Encourages Irish Homeowner to Upgrade

With signs of winter fast approaching and energy bills on the increase, the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) has launched a new OOH campaign, together with Posterplan and WPP Media, to encourage Irish homeowners to take the next step in energy efficiency.

At the heart of the campaign is a clear and empowering message: “You deserve a more comfortable, energy-efficient home”.

“This is a hugely important campaign for SEAI. We want homeowners to know that there are significant government grants for all types of home energy upgrades. OOH succeeds in getting this important message out to all homeowners in Ireland, encouraging them to invest in home energy upgrades, so they can have a more comfortable home and, most importantly, save on their energy bills,” said Susan Andrews, marketing campaigns manager, SEAI.

Carl Cautley, account director at WPP Media said: “This SEAI campaign is a true highlight, demonstrating our commitment to impactful communication. We knew Irish homeowners needed a clear, empowering path to energy efficiency, especially with winter approaching. By strategically deploying Posterplan’s OOH expertise, including many special formats designed to create real impact and awe, we’ve delivered a message that truly resonates. It’s incredibly rewarding to see this collaboration demystify the upgrade process and spotlight SEAI grants, empowering more households to achieve a comfortable, sustainable home.”