JCDecaux Expands Digital Footprint with Launch of Digi96

With the Irish OOH industry continuing to grow, JCDecaux Ireland has unveiled a significant expansion of its digital billboard network, beginning with the launch of Dublin’s first-ever Digital 96 sheet on Annesley Bridge in Dublin 3.

The brand new Digi96 large format screen goes live on Monday 20th October. Over the coming weeks, JCDecaux will then roll out four additional Digi48s in other high locations including Kimmage, Donnybrook and North Circular Road in Dublin and Upper Lisburn Road in Belfast.

These new screens are in addition to JCDecaux’s existing network of five roadside Digi48s, bringing the total number to nine Digi48s and one Digi96. “The network will capture the attention of mobile audiences across Dublin City, Belfast, and Derry, offering advertisers the chance to showcase their campaigns on large digital canvases with picture-perfect quality,” the company says.

According to Chris Collins, JCDecaux’s commercial manager: “The launch of the first Digi96 in Dublin marks another expansion of JCDecaux’s digital portfolio and demonstrates our commitment to continued investment in Digital Out-of-Home formats. These high-quality digital networks offer brands increased flexibility and more opportunities to connect and engage audiences on the move.”