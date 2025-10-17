Havas Dublin and Flahavan’s Make Mini Breaks Massive in Malahide

Havas Dublin and client Flahavan’s have introduced a whole new meaning to a “small campaign” with a collaboration to place ads on the platforms and railways of the Casino Model Railway Museum in Malahide in Dublin.

By taking over the museum’s scale replicas of Dublin City Centre, Malahide and Bray Head, Havas created a unique “miniature media network”, to promote Flahavan’s Flapjack Minis, which are made at the company’s own bakery in Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford.

Custom scale 6 and 48 sheets were placed across the model railway’s miniature platforms, creating instantly recognisable media sites at a fraction of the size. The campaign was captured in a short film, following a train past the various ad placements.

Creative team Zoë Higgins and Kieran O’Driscol, both from Havas Dublin, saidy: “Flahavan’s Flapjack Minis pack loads of flavour into a bite-sized package. The Casino Model Railway gave us the perfect location to show off that contrast and put a smile on people’s faces, while also thinking about media space in a playful new way for the brand.”

“Flahavan’s are proudly Irish, and we were delighted to partner with such a unique Irish landmark to showcase not only the massive snackability of our mini flapjacks, but also the museum’s beautiful displays,” said Judith McQuillan, marketing director, Flahavan’s.

The Casino Model Railway Museum is located in the heart of Malahide village.

