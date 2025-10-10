Sixth Episode of Irish Marketing Podcast Now Live

The sixth episode of the Irish Marketing Podcast is now live!

In this episode, we go behind the scenes with the teams responsible for two distinct campaigns: ESB and the Marie Keating Foundation.

First, Ronan Nulty, Executive Creative Director at Publicis Dublin, discusses how his agency transformed ESB’s complex infrastructural challenge into a relatable human story through the narrative of Grace and Sol.

Additionally, we chat with Jess Murphy from Boys and Girls about its new campaign for The Marie Keating Foundation and using humour as an effective tool to convey messages, even on serious topics.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is a collaboration between IMJ/Adworld and Tinpot Productions, hosted by Daryl Moorhouse.