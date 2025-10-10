Bonfire & Media 365 Win Irish Pharmacy Union Pitch

Bonfire and Media 365 have been appointed by the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) following a competitive pitch process.

The IPU, which represents more than 2,300 community pharmacists nationwide, has tasked the independent Dublin agency with handling all creative and strategic communications, while Media 365 will oversee media planning and buying.

The campaign will launch in early 2026 and will aim to highlight the evolving role of pharmacists as front-line healthcare providers across Ireland.

The appointment comes at a pivotal time for the pharmacy sector, with the Government set to roll out the Common Conditions Service in 2026. For the first time in Ireland, community pharmacists will be permitted to prescribe treatments for eight common ailments in a move seen as a major step in expanding their role within the healthcare system.

According to Ailbhe O’Briain, communications and marketing manager at the IPU: “Bonfire delivered a compelling creative vision and an innovative approach to the brief. We are delighted to appoint Bonfire as our advertising agency. We look forward to a close working partnership during this important time of expansion of the role of pharmacists in Ireland.”

“We are really looking forward to working with the team at the IPU. The win further underpins our strong creative credentials in the healthcare sector,” added Stephanie Coates, head of client services, Bonfire.

“It’s an exciting time to be working with the IPU, and we’re hoping to make a real difference to people’s perceptions and behaviours. Step one will be increasing awareness of community pharmacists as experts in medicine,” said Sean Hynes, creative director and founder, Bonfire.