Opinion: Building Audio Ecosystems that Brands Can Own

Digital audio has ushered in a new and exciting way for brands to reach engaged audiences in hitherto unimaginable ways, writes Liosín Crawley.

The future of audio advertising won’t be solely delivered in a 30-second spot — it will be built in ecosystems that brands can truly own.

For decades, the 30-second spot has been the backbone of audio advertising and while it still delivers impact, listener behaviour has shifted. Podcasts, branded content, streaming music, and digital radio give brands the chance to do far more than occupy a few seconds of airtime. They can build, integrate, and ultimately shape entire audio ecosystems.

We’re seeing a clear shift: audio is becoming more personal, portable, and powerful than ever, and with that, the opportunities to activate are growing. In Ireland, listeners spend over four hours a day with audio, according to the latest JNLR figures, and digital formats are steadily capturing a greater share of that attention. With listening habits evolving, the question for marketers isn’t “should I be in audio?” but rather “how can I design an audio experience that truly belongs to my brand?”

From Classic Spots to Immersive Experiences

Digital audio now offers formats that go far beyond traditional spots, letting brands craft entire listening environments that audiences actively choose to spend time in, such as:

Branded Podcasts – More than sponsorships, these are full content properties a brand can own, tapping into an engaged and loyal listenership through the native voice of the host. Branded podcasts allow a brand to move from advertiser to publisher, shaping conversations that align with its values and customer interests. At audioXi, we’ve already seen brands embrace this shift. They can be educational (exploring finance or health), entertaining (aligning with comedy, sport, or lifestyle), or inspiring (stories of innovation, culture, or human experience). A branded podcast can hold attention for 30, 40, even 50 minutes at a time, a level of immersion few other media channels can deliver.

Dynamic and Personalised Audio – One of the most pivotal shifts in digital audio is the move from broad, blanket messaging to creative that adapts in real time for each listener. With dynamic audio, the scripts, voices, and music can change depending on location, time of day, the weather. These aren’t just ads, they are personalised audio journeys that flex to the listener’s context. Brands can get creative, speaking to each listener in a way that feels uniquely relevant, making every message more meaningful and more memorable.

Interactive and Voice Activated Experiences – The line between listening and doing is blurring. Going beyond passive listening, brands can create interactive experiences that incorporate prompts, guiding listeners to take an action like shaking their phone to explore a landing page, or engage with voice activated content to access an offer or request more information. These formats transform audio from awareness into interactive opportunities, creating ecosystems where the brand isn’t just heard, it’s experienced and acted upon.

The key shift is evolution: audio advertising has moved from single, isolated spots to immersive, multi-layered ecosystems. By combining podcasts, dynamic creative, and interactive audio, brands can deepen engagement, extend dwell time, and create richer, more lasting connections with their audiences. It’s no longer just about reaching listeners, it’s about creating experiences they choose to engage with again and again.

What does this mean for brands?

There are three key reasons to think beyond the spot:

Trust and Intimacy – Podcasts and digital audio are among the most trusted media formats in Ireland. Listeners actively choose to spend significant time in these environments, making them highly receptive to brand messages. Recent research also shows that listeners intend to increase their time spent on digital audio in the next 12 months, showing a high affinity to the medium.

– Podcasts and digital audio are among the most trusted media formats in Ireland. Listeners actively choose to spend significant time in these environments, making them highly receptive to brand messages. Recent research also shows that listeners intend to increase their time spent on digital audio in the next 12 months, showing a high affinity to the medium. Engagement and Recall – Longer dwell time and immersive formats like sponsorships or takeovers deliver deeper engagement and stronger brand memory than short ads alone. In addition to this, 3 in 5 people say they’re willing to consume digital audio ads in return for great content – this is significantly higher than other forms of digital such as CTV or Social.

– Longer dwell time and immersive formats like sponsorships or takeovers deliver deeper engagement and stronger brand memory than short ads alone. In addition to this, 3 in 5 people say they’re willing to consume digital audio ads in return for great content – this is significantly higher than other forms of digital such as CTV or Social. Creativity and Precision – Digital audio uniquely blends storytelling with precise targeting, delivering messages that feel authentic rather than intrusive. Unlike other channels, audio integrates seamlessly into listening, with research showing it’s trusted more than CTV or social.

That trust, built on personalisation and consistency, means creative messages aren’t just heard, they’re welcomed and remembered. That balance makes digital audio one of the few spaces where advertising can enhance, rather than disrupt, the experience.

Beyond the Spot

We’re a nation of storytellers and podcast lovers, with some of the highest listenership rates in Europe, and digital audio is only set to grow. As it expands beyond pure reach, it is creating experiences that people actively choose to spend time with. From branded podcasts to dynamic and interactive formats, every touchpoint offers the chance to build deeper, more meaningful connections, giving marketers the tools to own attention, shape experiences, and create ecosystems that truly belong to the brand.

*Research Source – “Digital Audio Edge” – conducted by Core Research on behalf of Bauer Media https://www.radiocentreireland.ie/insights/digital-audio-edge-research-explores-the-power-of-digital

Liosín Crawley, Head of Commercial Digital, Bauer Media Audio Ireland