Mike Sleeman Appointed as Sales Director of Digitize

Digitize New Media has appointed Michael Sleeman as its new sales director.

Prior to joining Digitize in 2023 as sales manager, he worked for the Irish Times for six years.

In his new role, he will be responsible for “driving growth across Digitize’s portfolio of premium publisher partners, identifying new revenue opportunities, and developing the sales team internally.”

Digitize represents some of the world’s most respected publishers, including Channel 4 Streaming, BBC, BBC Audio, Samsung TV Plus and Channel Factory.

“I’m delighted to step into this new role and I look forward to working with our exceptional team and amazing partners to build on past success and help deliver best-in-class campaigns for our clients,” Sleeman said.

“Mike has proven himself to be an indispensable addition to our team over the past couple of years and will bring huge levels of energy, strategic insight, and leadership as we enter a new and exciting phase in our development,” added Ronan O’Loughlin, commercial director, Digitize New Media.