Latest Irish Marketing Podcast is Now Live

The current episode looks at a story that has been causing a stir in the digital audio world – Inception Point AI’s plans to launch podcasts en-masse.

Hosted by Daryl Moorhouse, the episode looks at the company’s plans to produce thousands of podcasts a week by using AI with each podcast costing as little as a dollar a piece.

This story encapsulates some of the emerging issues around creativity, content and technology and how tolerant audiences might be for generative content farmed material. Is this a disruptive model for future media monetisation or simply an idea devised by a savvy CEO and designed to generate headlines and VC investment?

We talk to journalist, editor, broadcaster and host of the For Tech’s Sake podcast Elaine Burke about a story that has been causing a stir in podcasting circles.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is a collaboration between Adworld.ie and Tin Pot Producations.

