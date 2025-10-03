Home News Latest Irish Marketing Podcast is Now Live

Latest Irish Marketing Podcast is Now Live


The next episode of the Irish Marketing Podcast has now landed.

The current episode looks at a story that has been causing a stir in the digital audio world – Inception Point AI’s plans to launch podcasts en-masse.

Hosted by Daryl Moorhouse, the episode looks at the company’s plans to produce thousands of podcasts a week by using AI with each podcast costing as little as a dollar a piece.

This story encapsulates some of the emerging issues around creativity, content and technology and how tolerant audiences might be for generative content farmed material. Is this a disruptive model for future media monetisation or simply an idea devised by a savvy CEO and designed to generate headlines and VC investment?

We talk to journalist, editor, broadcaster and host of the For Tech’s Sake podcast Elaine Burke about a story that has been causing a stir in podcasting circles.
The Irish Marketing Podcast is a collaboration between Adworld.ie and Tin Pot Producations.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is a collaboration between Adworld.ie and Tin Pot Producations

