2026 Research Excellence Awards Open for Entries

The Marketing Society of Ireland has launched a call for entries to the prestigious 2025 Research Excellence Awards.

The annual awards are now in their sixteenth year and this year sees the addition of one new category- Applied Intelligence & Insight Impact.

The winners will be announced at a gala presentation at The Marketing Society Annual Christmas Luncheon on Friday, December 5th 2025.

The overall Grand Prix Award in 2024 went to RED C for its work with the Irish League of Credit Unions.

The eight categories for 2025 are as follows:

1. Advertising Research,

2. Strategic Brand Research

3. Media Research

4. Brand or Product Development Research

5. Business to Business Research

6. Sustainability

7. Public Policy and Social Research

8. Applied Intelligence & Insight Impact

Speaking at the launch of call for entries, Orlagh Geraghty , chairperson of the Marketing Society of Ireland and head of brand marketing at Britvic said: “We are delighted to launch the 2025 Research Excellence Awards, which recognise and celebrate the outstanding innovation, dedication and impact of researchers across all disciplines. These awards spotlight the talent and drive that are shaping the future of discovery, as well as the institutions and collaborations enabling breakthrough work. It is our hope that this year’s programme will further inspire excellence, equity and ambition in research across Ireland and beyond.”

The awards are sponsored by DMG Media Ireland, Global, Mediahuis, Fuel HQ, The OMA, The Business Post and AIB.

The closing date for the 2025 Research Excellence Awards and Lifetime Achievement Award is Friday, 31st October at 4pm. Further details are available HERE

The judging panel for the awards this includes Aisling O’Sullivan, head of customer planning research & insight at AIB; Michelle McLoughlin, head of consumer insights at Aer Lingus; Roger Sherlock, head of marketing studies at TUD and Laura Daly, managing director at JWT Folk. Further judges will be added to the panel over the coming weeks.