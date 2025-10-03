Javelin Targets Domestic Violence in New National Campaign for Cuan

Javelin has unveiled Always Here, a new national awareness campaign for Cuan, Ireland’s domestic, sexual and gender-based violence agency.

Launched this week by Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan TD, the campaign delivers a simple but vital message to victims and survivors of sexual violence: “You’re Not Alone.” The campaign will run nationwide for six weeks across television, radio, digital, social media and outdoor platforms.

At the heart of the campaign is a 30-second television advert titled You’re Not Alone, which follows the story of Sive, a survivor navigating daily life. Using distorted visual effects to reflect the isolation and disconnection many survivors feel, the spot closes with a voiceover: “If you are a victim of sexual violence, support is always here.” Viewers are directed to AlwaysHere.ie or An Garda Síochána, while radio, out-of-home and digital executions also signpost the National Sexual Violence Helpline.

“We approached this campaign with the deepest respect for survivors and their experiences,” said Ken Ivory, agency director at Javelin. “Our goal was to create something that would resonate authentically with those who have experienced sexual violence, while offering hope and practical pathways to support.”

Javelin developed the work in close collaboration with Cuan’s Campaigns Advisory Committee, ensuring insights from frontline services shaped the creative. The agency also ran focus groups and tested concepts directly with survivors. “We are delighted to play our part in tackling this very important issue and helping to break down the barriers that prevent people from seeking the support they need,” added Des Kavanagh, Javelin’s Creative Director.

The campaign coincides with the publication of new ESRI research showing that 52% of women and 28% of men in Ireland have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime. “These statistics underscore why campaigns like Always Here are so crucial,” said Ivory. “We’re proud to contribute our strategic and creative expertise to such an important cause and to help ensure that no survivor feels they have to face this alone.”



All campaign materials direct people to AlwaysHere.ie, which hosts an interactive map of local services, national helplines and information on safety planning and trial processes. Campaign assets include a 30-second TV advert in English and Irish, two radio spots, and social content designed for Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.

The initiative is a core action under the Protection Pillar of Zero Tolerance, Ireland’s Third National Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Strategy. The current phase runs until early November, with further bursts planned for 2026.

Credits:

Advertiser: Cuan – The Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Agency

Clients: Walter Jayawardene, Daniel Fitzpatrick, Angela O’Neill

Agency: Javelin

Agency Director: Ken Ivory

Senior Account Director: Sarah Saunders

Account Executive: Riya Negi

Strategic Planning: Yusuf Karimjee

Creative Direction and Copywriting: Des Kavanagh

Art Direction: Clayton Homer

Agency Producer: Fiona McGarry

Production Company: Piranha Bar

Director: Gavin Kelly

Sound: Kevin Breathnach, Avondale Studios