Tesco Media Strengthens Leadership Team With Key Appointments

Tesco Media and Insight Platform, powered by dunnhumby, has announced two senior leadership appointments as it gears up for the busiest retail season of the year.

Fiona Hoolahan has been promoted to head of commercial for retail media, while Helen Beecher has joined the business as head of performance & measurement.

The platform, which leverages the spending habits of more than 1.6 million active Tesco Clubcard households in Ireland, allows advertisers to target and measure campaigns with precision. The announcement comes as Tesco prepares for a critical trading stretch spanning back-to-school, Halloween, Black Friday and Christmas.

Holohan has over 17 years’ experience at dunnhumby in Ireland, Canada and the USA. In her new role she will be responsible for driving commercial strategy, revenue growth and partnerships with brands and agencies across Tesco’s retail media portfolio.

“I’m thrilled to take on this new challenge and leverage my experience to create innovative, best-in-class retail media activations,” Hoolahan said. “My team and I will deliver market-leading retail media solutions for suppliers and agencies across both instore and online channels, providing closed-loop measurement to demonstrate value for all parties. Retail Media is an exciting space to be in right now, and I look forward to driving measurable value for all parties while reshaping how brands connect with customers.”

Helen Beecher, meanwhile, is the former group digital development director at Omnicom Media Group in Ireland. As head of performance & measurement, she will be responsible for advising clients and agencies on omnichannel measurement strategies. Her remit also includes developing learning agendas and testing approaches designed to improve advertising effectiveness across both in-store and digital solutions.

“As we all know, retail is a very result-driven industry. With so much at stake for advertisers, I’m looking forward to presenting them with measurement and performance data that underpins their purchase decisions and allows them to experience – and benefit from – our industry-leading targeting precision and customer understanding in the Irish retail landscape,” Beecher said.