Droga5 Dublin Creates AI Tool for Social Photo Privacy

Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, has unveiled CAPtured, a one-of-a-kind fashion accessory that uses artificial intelligence to protect wearers from being filmed without consent.

The cap, developed in collaboration with Romanian designer Ancuta Sarca, debuted at London Fashion Week. Using real-time AI vision technology, the device detects when a phone camera is pointed at it and lowers a cover to obscure the wearer’s face, making them anonymous while leaving security systems such as CCTV unaffected.

The project comes amid growing frustration with the proliferation of unsolicited public filming for social media. Strangers regularly find themselves in viral clips of gym workouts, street pranks or TikTok dances, often attracting unwanted commentary.

Droga5 Dublin said the accessory was designed as a provocative tech-art piece to spark discussion around responsible content creation.

The ultra-limited “edition of one” was presented during one of the most content-driven events of the year. Sarca, known for her cult designs worn by Rihanna and Charli XCX, partnered with Droga5 to bring the concept to life.

“We’ve always looked at how we can use tech to help solve very human problems,” said Jen Speirs, Chief Creative Officer at Droga5 Dublin. “CAPtured is no different. Once the idea was landed by the Dublin team, different people from the different Droga offices rowed on in to make the project come to life. We couldn’t be more excited about how it worked out, and about more work like this that will follow.”

The initiative follows a tradition of experimental work at Droga5 Dublin, which has previously produced JFK Unsilenced with The Times and Saylists with Apple Music. The agency said projects like CAPtured showcase its blend of creativity, technology and cultural commentary.

More information is available at capturedcap.com.

