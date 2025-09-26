Out Look: OOH is MVP as NFL touches down in Dublin

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face off against the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park this Sunday in the first regular season NFL game to be staged in Ireland. This week brands are ahead of the game in the rush to OOH.

In the buildup, messages of support and association are live throughout the city. It’s fair to say that excitement is fever-pitched with some 76,000 expected to pack into Croke Park this Sunday for the historic encounter. Host organisers expect more than 20,000 fans travelling from Stateside and a similar number from Europe, with a strong Irish NFL fan base also getting their hands on plenty of tickets.

Dublin Castle has been transformed into an NFL bonanza, where fans can try out flag football and test their field goal skills. They’ll also have a chance to win Superbowl tickets! The Lombardi trophy and all 59 Super Bowl rings will be on display at Dublin City Hall from Thursday to Sunday while the Steelers are taking over Merrion Square Park for a unique tailgate celebration.

This cycle, the city streets are alive with gridiron fans and accompanying campaigns.

Visa, through Zenith, is running dynamic messaging in the run-up to, during and after the 2025 NFL Dublin Game encompassing a countdown, live match score and congratulations message on Transvisions in transport hubs, and the Green Screen at Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre, all delivered via the Liveposter platform.

Executed by CMS Marketing, the fully integrated campaign includes copylines including ‘Play Fast, Pay Fast’, ‘We’re Big on Defence’ and ‘The Perfect Game Plan’ to underscore Visa’s strengths in speed and security, which features on multiple roadside and transport formats including special builds.

The campaign kicked off with a giant take-over projection on the iconic Convention Centre last Saturday.

Dublin City Council is welcoming the NFL teams, fans, and media to the capital with a campaign planned by Core.

As the teams touchdown in Ireland they were welcomed with a very apt message from Paddy Power on show in T2 arrivals. Placed by Zenith to maximum effect it recalls the last Viking invasion to our shores.

Heinz is espousing home-field advantage in its celebratory message. The company has had a long association with the city and the football team with Pittsburgh Steelers’ home stadium previously known as and Heinz Field. The Steelers are owned by the Rooney family who emigrated from Newry in the 19th century. The multi-format campaign planned by Dentsu appears on 48 Sheets, Digital billboards and Bridges and Bus T-Sides.

Having been a beloved treat in Ireland for over 20 years, Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts is excited to welcome the NFL to Irish shores, bringing a taste of classic Americana to the game. The treat you can’t beat is lined up on Adbox and Adshel 6 Sheets as well as shopping centre screens.

While they have time the Guinness Storehouse in inviting visitors to visit the home of the black stuff to experience the history, heart, and soul of Ireland’s most beloved beer. Placed by PHD, screens in the airport and centre encourage arrivals to savour the sights, sounds, tastes, and aromas synonymous with the city.

The NFL and Fanatics, its retail partner, has opened a temporary store in Dublin ahead of the sport’s inaugural game at Croke Park. Located at St Stephen’s Green, the 600 sqm pop-up offers fans a chance to shop official NFL jerseys, apparel, and merchandise from all 32 teams. The Tenth Man has placed a campaign on Digital 6s around the centre targeting enthusiasts as the shop and play in advance of the contest.

“The excitement around the first NFL game in Ireland is truly historic,” comments Stephen Dowling, International President at Fanatics.

“Being from Dublin myself, I am aware of just how passionate sports fans are in this country, and we want to make sure fans from Ireland have access to the largest range of authentic NFL gear before the game.”

Sports audiences are primed for action when they encounter OOH in context. Our recent IMPACT research underlines this with half of people saying seeing a brand advertised as the official sponsor of a sports event makes it feel more relevant to the moment, rising to two-thirds among 16–24s. And when asked which channel delivers that sponsorship message best, OOH comes first.

The NFL Dublin game is a key event in the 2025 International Series of games, which includes fixtures across Europe – in London, Berlin and Madrid.