New Research Shows Youth Market Still Places Trust in News Brands

A new study carried out by NewsBrands Ireland and research firm Colourtext has found that young Irish adults are far more engaged with news and place greater trust in established media outlets than commonly believed.

The study found that 80% of people aged 16-29 engage with at least one established Irish news brand every week, with that figure rising to 95% over monthly periods.

“This research highlights the unique and valuable role that Irish news brands play in the lives of young adults, delivering both editorial credibility and advertising effectiveness,” the report stated.

The findings contradict widespread beliefs that younger generations have abandoned traditional news sources in favour of social media influencers and unverified online content.

Trust in Traditional Sources Remains Strong

The research revealed that 87% of young Irish people rate established news brand platforms as trustworthy. When asked to evaluate specific sources, newspaper websites were trusted by 71% while printed newspapers were trusted by 70% of those surveyed. TV news broadcasts, meanwhile, were trusted by 68%.

This trust translates into behaviour: 57% said they would turn first to established news brands online or in print to verify a story they encountered on social media.

“Without journalism, people would simply speculate on every little thing, and no one would know the truth about various situations and events around the world,” one male respondent aged 16-24 from Leinster told researchers.

The study also found that 78% of young people are concerned about fake news on social media, and 83% view investigative journalism that uncovers hidden issues as valuable to society.

News Drives Real-World Action

Contrary to perceptions of youth apathy, the research documented significant civic engagement stemming from news consumption. Among respondents, 73% discuss news items with friends and family every week.

Recent exposure to news reports prompted 24% to research topics in greater depth, 19% to sign petitions, and 17% to vote in elections. This civic engagement strengthens with age, particularly among those in the 25-29 bracket.

“We need access to a free press. To make our own critical opinions,” a female respondent aged 25-29 from Leinster said in the study.

The research showed 81% of young people could spontaneously name a major current news story, while 94% recognised real news headlines when prompted.

Commercial Impact Significant

The study also examined how news consumption influences purchasing decisions, finding that 80% of respondents had taken at least one retail-related action after exposure to news brand content, with 20% making actual purchases.

Nearly half (47%) agreed that advertising and reviews in news brands enhance perception of a product’s quality and signal that a brand is popular and widely recognised. A majority (53%) said they were more likely to recommend products that received positive reviews in news publications.

Diverse Content Preferences

The research also identified varied content interests among young news consumers. Not surprisingly, sport emerged as the most popular category at 31%, rising to 46% among young men. International news was the most discussed topic at 33%, followed by politics at 31%.

Local news also proved important, with 32% citing a desire to know what’s happening in their local area as a key motivation for following news.

The study categorised young news consumers into six distinct segments based on their behaviour and preferences, ranging from “Newsroom Nomads” who value credibility above all else, to “Headline Grazers” who treat news as social currency and entertainment.

Social Media Dependency Overstated

While social media remains a primary discovery channel for news, the research found that young people would actively seek alternative sources if their preferred news brands disappeared from social platforms.

Nearly half (46%) said they would actively seek their preferred news brands’ apps or websites if those brands vanished from social media for two weeks, with this figure higher among the 25-29 age group.

Methodology and Scope

The findings are based on a nationally representative survey of 2,000 Irish people aged 16-29, conducted between May 21 and July 5, 2025. The research employed an innovative “Smart-Recall” methodology designed to capture actual behaviour rather than claimed behaviour.

The study also incorporated eight in-depth video interviews to provide a qualitative context to the quantitative findings.

“This study confirms that Irish news brands are not just informing young people – they are guiding them through the maze of online misinformation,” said Ann Marie Lenihan, CEO, NewsBrands Ireland.

“ Young audiences trust and rely on professional journalism to verify stories, make sense of current events, and participate meaningfully in society. That trust is invaluable, both for public discourse and for the influence news brands have on consumer behaviour.

“News brands provide a unique and powerful aura of legitimacy for advertisers and consumer brands. The trust in the editorial environment is transferred to the commercial content it contains. A positive review, or the presence of an advertisement within a respected news brand, acts as a powerful signal of credibility,” she added.

