Aldi & Sky Mobile Top The Interesting Index for Q3

In the latest research for The Interesting Index, last quarter’s biggest winner retains their top spot, one celebrity endorser makes two appearances on the list, and the latest opinion on advertising is it’s ‘more interesting’ than ever before!

The Interesting Index is a quarterly research project designed to understand what commercials people in Ireland remember, and why. This quarter’s most remembered ads are:

The Interesting Index – a joint initiative from The Public House, Bounce Insights and adworld.ie – is a quarterly survey conducted amongst 1,000 nationally representative respondents in Ireland. This survey was conducted in September 2025.

The latest set of results reveal that Aldi’s ‘Good Food Good Mood’ was simply too good to be dethroned, with names like Tesco, Sky and Virgin Media also managing to retain a spot from the previous quarter. While big name celebrities certainly caught attention with some surprise appearances, it was catchy music and clever writing, and ultimately, humour that took the top spots this past quarter.

“The catchphrase was Aldi good food good mood and it just stuck in my head, I also always laugh when the kids shout at the tractor.”

In a very fitting turn of events this quarter, audiences say they’re feeling more ‘interested’ in ads than ever. Many admit that the unexpected approach and writing of recent ads had caught their attention and kept them interested.

“Carlsberg; advert was interesting in the sense that the guy drinking 0.0 pretended he was a driver so he didn’t have the stigma of drinking 0.0.”

Another device that sparked interest was the appearance of some celebrity endorsements. One of the highest performing adverts this quarter was Sky Mobile’s ‘Expect More’ campaign. A lot of people credit the humour as to why they remember it so well, along with many saying the appearance of Roy Keane surprised them positively.

“Sky Mobile. It was showing Roy Keane queuing up to get an ice cream and glaring at the ice cream seller until he got a bigger helping hand. I thought it was very funny and that’s why I remember it.”

Incredibly, this is not the last we saw of Roy Keane endorsing products this quarter, (However if you were to ask him, he would say he’s just doing his job.) We also saw him collaborating with Rockshore in their recent ‘Time To Show Up’ campaign. Once again, the familiar face really seemed to help plant it strongly in the mind of audiences.

“It is memorable because it starred Roy Keane and it was funny and the music in it was memorable.”

To wrap up our celebrity appearances, Just Eat also managed to grab a spot on the board thanks to their latest advertisement which features musician Craig David. The music received huge praise from audiences, who clearly appreciate the brand going the extra mile in production. Also worth noting that the campaign is only 3 weeks old and has already amassed 3 million views on Youtube, as people are actively watching it to listen to the music. Perhaps this is the best praise we’ve heard for a campaign ever?

“First ad I’ve had on Youtube loop like I’m listening to apple music, I love love love this.”

Lastly, all this praise towards funny and cheerful spots should not let us forget that campaigns that pull at the heartstrings will always have their place on the Interesting Index. Vodafone’s ‘The Toymaker’ resonated well with audiences, and successfully conveyed the connection message to consumers, while also creating a narrative driven campaign.

“Vodafone, a father and his connection with his daughter when he makes her a present representing the importance of being connected.”

Growing on the increasing success of last quarter’s results, the number of people reporting that this wave’s advertising was ‘brilliant’ is the highest it has ever been at 19%. For the first time since December, more people also said that recent advertising was ‘Good’ than said that it was ‘OK’. Overall a positive result, furthering previous thoughts that creativity and quality is improving across the board, and that even perhaps the best is yet to come.

Q: What is your overall opinion on the advertising you’ve seen over the past 3 months?