Irish Life Shows How to Achieve a Better Life With New Campaign

Folk VML has created a new brand platform and campaign for Irish Life that aims to encourage people to take meaningful steps to improve their future health, wealth and well-being.
Called “A Better Life with Irish Life”, the new platform campaign taps into behavioural science and the so-called “present bias” which recognises that people often prioritise short-term needs over long-term benefits. According to the folk VML, this was identified as one of the biggest barriers to better financial and personal outcomes.
The new platform is supported by a new campaign, It’s Better to Act Today, which dramatizes how people often delay important decisions while showing how Irish Life can help them take small actions that add up to long-term progress.
The campaign is running across TV, VOD, radio, digital audio, cinema and social platforms.
“At Irish Life, we see every day how the choices people make now have a profound impact on their future well-being,” said Richard Daly, senior brand and advertising manager at Irish Life. “Our new brand platform is about helping people overcome the natural tendency to delay, by making it simpler and more motivating to take action.”
Jonny Cullen, creative director at Folk VML, said the campaign was designed to dramatize a shared truth. “We all know the feeling of putting things off. Our goal was to show not just the tendency to delay, but the positive impact of acting today, while creating a strong emotional connection to Irish Life.”
