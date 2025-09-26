Heinz Pulls Out the Stops for Big NFL Game in Croke Park

With the American NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings dominating much of the Irish sporting headlines this weekend, the global food giant Kraft Heinz has wasted no time by stamping its imprint on what is the first NFL regular season game to be played in Ireland.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Heinz has a long association with the Steelers Heinz has partnered with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the team prepares to play the NFL’s first regular-season game in Ireland this Sunday at Croke Park.

To mark the occasion, Heinz is rolling out activations across Dublin, including billboards, bus wraps, and black-and-gold displays near Croke Park. A Steelers tailgate at Merrion Square will feature Heinz “sauce stations,” giveaways and fan experiences, with support from broadcaster Off The Ball. On game day, Heinz will provide branded sauce stations throughout the stadium.

While Kraft Heinz’s in-house agency The Kitchen was responsible for much of the creative, a number of Irish agencies and suppliers were also behind the city-wide activation including Carat, PML, Elevate Media, dumhumby Ireland, ReAction (formerly V360), CPM, Titan Experience, Excellence and the Bauer Media-owned Off The Ball.

“Pittsburgh pride runs deep in both Heinz and the Steelers, and we’re honored to bring that shared spirit to Ireland,” said Elaine McCague, head of commercial and marketing, Ireland at Kraft Heinz. “This partnership is about more than sport or food – it’s about community, heritage, and creating moments fans will remember.”

Ryan Huzjak, the Steelers’ senior vice president of business operations, added: “Heinz has always been part of the Steelers family, and we’re thrilled to continue that tradition in Dublin. Together, we’re giving our fans the home-field advantage, no matter where they are in the world.”