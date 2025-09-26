ELVES Switches Gears on Car Scrapping in New Campaign from Bloom

ELVES, Ireland’s compliance scheme for End-of-Life Vehicles, has launched a new nationwide campaign to help drivers understand the right – and legal way to scrap their old cars and small vans.

Its current multi-channel campaign, created in collaboration with creative agency Bloom, uses tongue-in-cheek humour to grab attention while highlighting an important message: when it comes to scrapping your vehicle, there’s a ‘right’ way to do it.

“The insight for the campaign came from research which highlighted that 56% of motorists surveyed, said ending their legal responsibility for the vehicle would be the most important factor when choosing where to scrap their car or small van,” said Maeve Kelly of Grapevine Communications, which is managing the communications for ELVES. “The campaign takes this insight and delivers it through messaging that uses an intentional mis-steer to grab attention before then landing the facts,” she added.

“We knew that there was a job to be done on educating the public on the importance of responsible vehicle scrapping, but preaching about a topic people were already dubious about wouldn’t earn attention,” said Yvonne Caplice, managing partner of Bloom. “Our strategy was based on marrying cut-through with clarity to grab attention but impart a concise message for this invaluable service.”

The campaign rolls out across radio, press, and digital platforms and points drivers towards elves.ie, where they can choose from more than 65 Authorised Treatment Facilities nationwide.