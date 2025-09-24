Tourism Ireland Awards €30m Media Account to UM

Tourism Ireland has appointed the IPG-owned UM as its global media buying and strategy agency following a competitive tender.

The contract is for a period of four years, with the option to extend for a further three years. The contract is worth €210m over the seven years or €30m a year and includes media investment globally across TV, cinema, digital, social, OO and search in over 14 international markets.

The incumbent on the account is dentsu/iProspect. Earlier this year, Tourism Ireland awarded its global creative account to the WPP-owned Grey London which took over from Publicis London which had run the account for the previous 13 years.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of UM as our new media strategy and buying partner,” said Aidan Power, director of marketing, Tourism Ireland. “Overseas tourism was worth €6.9 billion to the island of Ireland in 2024, and Tourism Ireland is targeting +5.6% y/y growth per annum on average to 2030, to support growth of the industry to over €9 billion per annum at that point, accounting for ever-changing consumer buying behaviours and media landscapes. Inspiring holidaymakers and winning visitors and spend for the island of Ireland from other competing global destinations is critical and UM, working with Tourism Ireland, will play a key role in realising our ambition,” he said.

Susan Kingston Brown, Global Brand President of UM, said: “This appointment is incredibly special to me, and I’m delighted that Tourism Ireland has recognised UM’s expertise across global media, as well as our strong connections to the island of Ireland,” added Susan Kingston Brown global brand president of UM.

“We are proud of our data-driven consumer expertise, driving return on investment with insight and emotion for consumers. This pitch was a true team effort, and a testament to the strength of our people, our culture, and our unique product. We’ve enjoyed every minute and can’t wait to begin working with Tourism Ireland.”