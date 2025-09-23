V360 Rebrands as ReAction as Retail Media and Marketing Continues Growth Trajectory

With the Irish retail media and shopper marketing ecosystem continuing to grow, the Dublin-based commerce marketing agency V360 has rebranded as ReAction. The new identity “reflects the agency’s evolution and sharpened focus on creating action in retail through its retail media and strategy services,” according to it managing director, Eoghan Phelan.

“ReAction is more than just a new name, it represents how we work and what we deliver,”

said Phelan.

“We create action in retail, helping our clients build networks, campaigns and experiences that drive measurable results. And we create reactions from shoppers, sparking attention, emotion and behaviour that leads directly to growth. Our new name also reflects our own ethos: agile, fast-moving, and ready to act on change.”

Originally founded as Visualise over 20 years ago by former Irish rugby captain Ciaran Fitzgerald, V360 was set up in 2018 to tap into the growing demands of brands in the shopper marketing space. Since then it has worked with a wide number of Irish and international brands and retailers in the grocery and pharmacy channels.

“While our name has changed, our values haven’t. We’re still straight-talking, hard-working, and relentlessly focused on results. We’ve built our reputation on rigour, accountability, and being a trusted partner, and that’s exactly what clients can continue to expect from ReAction.”

Looking ahead, Phelan says ReAction plan to continue “shaping the future of commerce marketing, building on its pioneering role in Irish retail media and expanding its innovative vision across multiple channels

“Retail is changing fast, and shopper expectations are growing every day. ReAction reflects not just who we are today, but where we’re going. We’ll keep pushing boundaries, bringing new ideas to market, and helping our clients move faster,” said Phelan.