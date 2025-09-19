The Public House Enlists with the Irish Defence Forces

Following a competitive tender process, The Public House has picked up the creative account to develop two new campaigns for the Irish Defence Forces.

As part of the brief, the agency will develop two new recruitment campaigns aimed at attracting the next generations of Defence Forces personnel, including targeted work for female recruitment and the Reserve Defence Forces. It is understood that the new campaigns will be launched in early 2026.

“We’re so proud to have been chosen to partner with the Defence Forces,” said Kerrie Sweeney, managing director, The Public House.

“Together, we’re working towards strengthening the nation and celebrating those who believe real patriotism unites and pulls Ireland forward.”

Lt. Col. Maeve O’Grady of the Defence Forces added: “The Public House impressed us with their fresh thinking and clear understanding of the unique challenges around recruitment. We’re excited to see how their creative approach will help us connect with future recruits.”