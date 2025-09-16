Effie Awards Ireland Shortlist Published by IAPI

#The shortlist for this year’s Effie Awards Ireland has been published by IAPI.

Once again, this year’s competition once again attracted a diverse and highly competitive range of submissions, each demonstrating the very best in creativity, strategy, and measurable effectiveness.

Across two separate judging rounds held in July & September, all finalist entries were rigorously assessed by the Effie Jury, made up of senior leaders from across the marketing, media, research, and brand communities, including local and international Effie jurors. The jury chair this year was Tom Kinsella.

“Effie is the global standard for marketing effectiveness, recognising ideas that truly work. This year’s finalists represent the very best of our industry, with campaigns that deliver outstanding results,” says Kinsellla.

“The judging panel had robust debates across both rounds of judging, which speaks to the depth and quality of the entries. I extend my congratulations to all of this year’s finalists on an exceptional achievement.”

“Effie Awards Ireland is the only awards programme in this market that connects directly to a global benchmark of marketing effectiveness which is a key driver for commercial growth,” adds Siobhan Masterson, CEO of IAPI.

The winners of the 2025 Effie Awards Ireland will be revealed at the Effie Effective Lunch on Friday, 17th October 2025, at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. This prestigious lunchtime celebration will bring together Ireland’s leading marketers, agencies and brands to honour the best in effectiveness.

The event is hosted by Iapi and generously supported by Effie Awards Ireland sponsors — An Post, RTÉ, Allianz and Diageo Ireland. Tickets are available now at www.iapi.ie.

The 2025 Effie Awards Ireland Finalists:

Alcoholic Beverages & Non-Alcoholic Product Variants

Brand: Heineken Ireland

Agency / Agencies: Publicis Dublin and dentsu Ireland

Entry Title: Re-igniting the Magic of Heineken

Direct to Consumer Services

Brand: Just Eat

Agency / Agencies: Core

Entry Title: Winning by doing the right thing

Domestic Brands (Irish based goods or services)

Brand: Irish League of Credit Unions

Agency / Agencies: Core

Entry Title: For Effectiveness. Not Profit.

Finance & Insurance Services

Brand: Irish League of Credit Unions

Agency / Agencies: Core

Entry Title: For Effectiveness. Not Profit.

Brand: Allianz Ireland

Agency / Agencies: Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin and Core

Entry Title: Stop the Drop: How Allianz turned Sponsorship into a Platform for Protection

Brand: Chill Insurance

Agency / Agencies: Ringers Creative

Entry Title: It’s insurance, and it’s Chill.

FMCG, Petcare, Homeware, Household & Consumer Electronics

Brand: John West

Agency / Agencies: Boys + Girls and Ad Vantage Media

Entry Title: If the question is lunch, the answer is John West

Brand: Lynx

Agency / Agencies: Mindshare, a WPP Media brand

Entry Title: Lynx Fine Fragrance, Fine Results: The story of a successful launch

IT, Telecoms & Utilities

Brand: National Broadband Ireland

Agency / Agencies: Core

Entry Title: The Fibre Forecast

Brand: Vodafone Ireland

Agency / Agencies: Folk VML and dentsu Ireland

Entry Title: County by County: How marketing fundamentals reclaimed broadband growth

Brand: Flogas

Agency / Agencies: Publicis Dublin and Core

Entry Title: Beyond gas: how Flogas won over in dual-fuel customers

Leisure

Brand: NOW

Agency / Agencies: Boys + Girls

Entry Title: NOW You Know How Owl & Fox Delivered Growth

Brand: Fáilte Ireland

Agency / Agencies: Core and Mindshare, a WPP Media brand

Entry Title: How Rebranding Daytrips as Daycations Safeguarded a Disrupted Sector

Media Content & Partnership

Brand: Allianz Ireland

Agency / Agencies: Core and Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin

Entry Title: Inner Drive, Outer impact

Brand: Fáilte Ireland

Agency / Agencies: Mindshare, a WPP Media brand and Core

Entry Title: Locals Know Best – How A National Approach To Local Media Helped Support a Disrupted Sector

Media Idea or Innovation

Brand: National Broadband Ireland

Agency / Agencies: Core

Entry Title: The Fibre Forecast

New Product or Service / Renaissance

Brand: Sky Ireland

Agency / Agencies: Core

Entry Title: Effectiveness? That’s their job

Brand: Bord Gáis Energy

Agency / Agencies: The Brill Building and WPP Media

Entry Title: Zenergy: Helping customers lighten up and love Smart energy

Non-Profits

Brand: Marie Keating Foundation

Agency / Agencies: Boys + Girls and Buymedia

Entry Title: Getting men to pay attention to their pee

Brand: Dublin Rape Crisis Centre

Agency / Agencies: Publicis Dublin & Media 365

Entry Title: Signs of Hope: From Reporting to Healing. How Dublin Rape Crisis Centre asserted its healing mission and encouraged survivors to reach out

Brand: National Museum of Ireland

Agency / Agencies: TBWA Ireland

Entry Title: From Classroom to Cabinet Overnight: The Mincéirí Archives

Positive Change – LIMITED to For Profit Brands

Brand: Lidl Ireland

Agency / Agencies: Folk VML and Essence MediaCom Ireland

Entry Title: Turning belief into action for Women’s Gaelic Football

Brand: Dublin Port

Agency / Agencies: Ringers Creative

Entry Title: Reconnecting the Hardworking Heart of Dublin to its city

Public Service & Government

Brand: An Post

Agency / Agencies: Boys + Girls and Core

Entry Title: Sell it, Send it, Cash it in

Brand: Sport Ireland

Agency / Agencies: Ringers Creative

Entry Title: Her Moves, It’s Complicated

Retail & Fashion (Bricks or Clicks or both)

Brand: Smyths Toys Superstores

Agency / Agencies: Droga5 Dublin

Entry Title: The “S-Word” that unlocked Christmas retail magic.

Brand: Lidl Ireland

Agency / Agencies: Folk VML and Essence MediaCom Ireland

Entry Title: Making ‘Go Full Lidl’ Mean More

Small Budget – less than €50k

Brand: National Museum of Ireland

Agency / Agencies: TBWA Ireland

Entry Title: From Classroom to Cabinet Overnight: The Mincéirí Archives

Sponsorship

Brand: Lidl Ireland

Agency / Agencies: Folk VML and Essence MediaCom Ireland

Entry Title: LGFA: From stagnant asset to standout advantage

Sustained Effectiveness

Brand: Sky Ireland

Agency / Agencies: Core

Entry Title: Outbelieve to outperform

Brand: Allianz Ireland

Agency / Agencies: Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin and Core

Entry Title: “You Write It, We Underwrite It”: How Allianz Turned Trust Into Market Leadership

Brand: Bank of Ireland

Agency / Agencies: OLIVER Marketing Ireland and NK Management

Entry Title: Securing the Digital Shift: Bank of Ireland’s Fight Against Fraud

Brand: Guinness

Agency / Agencies: The Tenth Man and PHD Media Ireland

Entry Title: From Legacy to Relevancy: How Guinness Broke Rules to Win Over a New Generation