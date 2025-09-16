Effie Awards Ireland Shortlist Published by IAPI

#The shortlist for this year’s Effie Awards Ireland has been published by IAPI.
Once again, this year’s competition once again attracted a diverse and highly competitive range of submissions, each demonstrating the very best in creativity, strategy, and measurable effectiveness.
Across two separate judging rounds held in July & September, all finalist entries were rigorously assessed by the Effie Jury, made up of senior leaders from across the marketing, media, research, and brand communities, including local and international Effie jurors. The jury chair this year was Tom Kinsella.
“Effie is the global standard for marketing effectiveness, recognising ideas that truly work. This year’s finalists represent the very best of our industry, with campaigns that deliver outstanding results,” says Kinsellla.
“The judging panel had robust debates across both rounds of judging, which speaks to the depth and quality of the entries. I extend my congratulations to all of this year’s finalists on an exceptional achievement.”
“Effie Awards Ireland is the only awards programme in this market that connects directly to a global benchmark of marketing effectiveness which is a key driver for commercial growth,” adds Siobhan Masterson, CEO of IAPI.
The winners of the 2025 Effie Awards Ireland will be revealed at the Effie Effective Lunch on Friday, 17th October 2025, at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. This prestigious lunchtime celebration will bring together Ireland’s leading marketers, agencies and brands to honour the best in effectiveness.
The event is hosted by Iapi and generously supported by Effie Awards Ireland sponsors — An Post, RTÉ, Allianz and Diageo Ireland. Tickets are available now at www.iapi.ie.
The 2025 Effie Awards Ireland Finalists:
Alcoholic Beverages & Non-Alcoholic Product Variants
Brand: Heineken Ireland
Agency / Agencies: Publicis Dublin and dentsu Ireland
Entry Title: Re-igniting the Magic of Heineken
Direct to Consumer Services
Brand: Just Eat
Agency / Agencies: Core
Entry Title: Winning by doing the right thing
Domestic Brands (Irish based goods or services)
Brand: Irish League of Credit Unions
Agency / Agencies: Core
Entry Title: For Effectiveness. Not Profit.
Finance & Insurance Services
Brand: Irish League of Credit Unions
Agency / Agencies: Core
Entry Title: For Effectiveness. Not Profit.
Brand: Allianz Ireland
Agency / Agencies: Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin and Core
Entry Title: Stop the Drop: How Allianz turned Sponsorship into a Platform for Protection
Brand: Chill Insurance
Agency / Agencies: Ringers Creative
Entry Title: It’s insurance, and it’s Chill.
FMCG, Petcare, Homeware, Household & Consumer Electronics
Brand: John West
Agency / Agencies: Boys + Girls and Ad Vantage Media
Entry Title: If the question is lunch, the answer is John West
Brand: Lynx
Agency / Agencies: Mindshare, a WPP Media brand
Entry Title: Lynx Fine Fragrance, Fine Results: The story of a successful launch
IT, Telecoms & Utilities
Brand: National Broadband Ireland
Agency / Agencies: Core
Entry Title: The Fibre Forecast
Brand: Vodafone Ireland
Agency / Agencies: Folk VML and dentsu Ireland
Entry Title: County by County: How marketing fundamentals reclaimed broadband growth
Brand: Flogas
Agency / Agencies: Publicis Dublin and Core
Entry Title: Beyond gas: how Flogas won over in dual-fuel customers
Leisure
Brand: NOW
Agency / Agencies: Boys + Girls
Entry Title: NOW You Know How Owl & Fox Delivered Growth
Brand: Fáilte Ireland
Agency / Agencies: Core and Mindshare, a WPP Media brand
Entry Title: How Rebranding Daytrips as Daycations Safeguarded a Disrupted Sector
Media Content & Partnership
Brand: Allianz Ireland
Agency / Agencies: Core and Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin
Entry Title: Inner Drive, Outer impact
Brand: Fáilte Ireland
Agency / Agencies: Mindshare, a WPP Media brand and Core
Entry Title: Locals Know Best – How A National Approach To Local Media Helped Support a Disrupted Sector
Media Idea or Innovation
Brand: National Broadband Ireland
Agency / Agencies: Core
Entry Title: The Fibre Forecast
New Product or Service / Renaissance
Brand: Sky Ireland
Agency / Agencies: Core
Entry Title: Effectiveness? That’s their job
Brand: Bord Gáis Energy
Agency / Agencies: The Brill Building and WPP Media
Entry Title: Zenergy: Helping customers lighten up and love Smart energy
Non-Profits
Brand: Marie Keating Foundation
Agency / Agencies: Boys + Girls and Buymedia
Entry Title: Getting men to pay attention to their pee
Brand: Dublin Rape Crisis Centre
Agency / Agencies: Publicis Dublin & Media 365
Entry Title: Signs of Hope: From Reporting to Healing. How Dublin Rape Crisis Centre asserted its healing mission and encouraged survivors to reach out
Brand: National Museum of Ireland
Agency / Agencies: TBWA Ireland
Entry Title: From Classroom to Cabinet Overnight: The Mincéirí Archives
Positive Change – LIMITED to For Profit Brands
Brand: Lidl Ireland
Agency / Agencies: Folk VML and Essence MediaCom Ireland
Entry Title: Turning belief into action for Women’s Gaelic Football
Brand: Dublin Port
Agency / Agencies: Ringers Creative
Entry Title: Reconnecting the Hardworking Heart of Dublin to its city
Public Service & Government
Brand: An Post
Agency / Agencies: Boys + Girls and Core
Entry Title: Sell it, Send it, Cash it in
Brand: Sport Ireland
Agency / Agencies: Ringers Creative
Entry Title: Her Moves, It’s Complicated
Retail & Fashion (Bricks or Clicks or both)
Brand: Smyths Toys Superstores
Agency / Agencies: Droga5 Dublin
Entry Title: The “S-Word” that unlocked Christmas retail magic.
Brand: Lidl Ireland
Agency / Agencies: Folk VML and Essence MediaCom Ireland
Entry Title: Making ‘Go Full Lidl’ Mean More
Small Budget – less than €50k
Brand: National Museum of Ireland
Agency / Agencies: TBWA Ireland
Entry Title: From Classroom to Cabinet Overnight: The Mincéirí Archives
Sponsorship
Brand: Lidl Ireland
Agency / Agencies: Folk VML and Essence MediaCom Ireland
Entry Title: LGFA: From stagnant asset to standout advantage
Sustained Effectiveness
Brand: Sky Ireland
Agency / Agencies: Core
Entry Title: Outbelieve to outperform
Brand: Allianz Ireland
Agency / Agencies: Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin and Core
Entry Title: “You Write It, We Underwrite It”: How Allianz Turned Trust Into Market Leadership
Brand: Bank of Ireland
Agency / Agencies: OLIVER Marketing Ireland and NK Management
Entry Title: Securing the Digital Shift: Bank of Ireland’s Fight Against Fraud
Brand: Guinness
Agency / Agencies: The Tenth Man and PHD Media Ireland
Entry Title: From Legacy to Relevancy: How Guinness Broke Rules to Win Over a New Generation