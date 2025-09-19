O’Donnells Crisps Puts the ‘O’ at the Heart of Bold New Campaign

The Tenth Man has launched a new advertising campaign for the Tayto-owned O’Donnells Crisps, celebrating the iconic ‘O’ at the centre of the brand’s name and heritage.

The campaign is running across TV, VOD, social, OOH, digital, in-store and event activations, with major appearances planned at Bloom and the National Ploughing Championships.

Filmed entirely at Seskin Farm in Tipperary—where the O’Donnell family has been growing potatoes since 1728—the TV spot highlights the birthplace of Ireland’s most awarded hand-cooked crisp. The creative builds on O’Donnells’ craft and quality while unveiling a bold new direction that plays with the symbolism of the ‘O’.

“The O’Donnell family has been perfecting their craft for nearly three centuries, and this campaign brings that story to life in a way that’s both modern, and unmistakably O’Donnells. By putting the ‘O’ at the heart of our communications, we’re making a bold statement about who we are and what we stand for,” says Karen Hurley, marketing manager Tayto Snacks.

“O’Donnells is a brand with deep roots, not just in the soil of Tipperary but in Irish culture. Our goal was to create work that reflects that proud heritage while pushing the brand into a fresh creative space. The ‘O’ is bold, simple, and uniquely theirs—we wanted to make it impossible to miss,” added Ken Robertson, CEO of The Tenth Man.

The film was directed by creative trio Three Shades Creative.