Virgin Media TV to Broadcast 10 Free-to-Air NFL Matches

Virgin Media Television has secured a new deal with the NFL to broadcast 10 games this season, including the landmark clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park on 28 September.

The Dublin fixture is one of five international series games in Europe and marks the first time an NFL game will be played at Croke Park. Virgin Media will also show all three London games as well as those in Berlin and Madrid, in addition to three play-off games and Super Bowl LX.

Virgin’s presenting team will be anchored by Tommy Martin, with analysis from current NFL defensive end Efe Obada, podcaster Michael McQuaid, and International Player Pathway alum Tadhg Leader. Dave McIntyre will also join Obada for in-depth play analysis, while Bernard O’Toole will report live from the ground.

Mick McCaffrey, Director of News and Sports at Virgin Media Television, said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with the NFL to broadcast 10 exciting games this season, including the historic Vikings v Steelers match at Croke Park and Super Bowl LX. The sport has never been as popular in Ireland, and we are looking forward to bringing our viewers free-to-air coverage with our own analysis and take on the best of the live action.”

The deal marks a major boost for Irish NFL fans, giving free-to-air access to some of the biggest games of the season, capped by live coverage of the Super Bowl