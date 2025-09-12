TBWA & Ornua Launch ‘Bite Into Bold’ for Pilgrims Choice in the UK

TBWA & Ornua Launch ‘Bite Into Bold’ for Pilgrims Choice in the...

TBWA\Ireland has rolled out a new campaign for the Ornua-owned Pilgrims Choice cheese brand in the UK called “Bite into Bold.”

The campaign positions the brand as a challenger to “bland and predictable” cheese and invites consumers to embrace flavour that transforms meals and moments.

Rolling out across connected TV, OOH, audio, social, shopper, activations and PR, the work dramatises the journey from dull to delicious. A 20” CTV spot and standout OOH executions showcase Pilgrims Choice’s core products with vibrant sets and bold casting.

According to marketing director: Nicola Blackmore-Squires, Ornua UK: “At Pilgrims Choice we constantly ask ourselves, why settle for ordinary when bold is right there? Bite Into Bold is Pilgrims Choice showing the UK that flavour should excite, not fade. This is cheese with attitude – made to spark curiosity, confidence, and bigger tastes every day.”

Highlights include a tasting event with UK food influencer WhatWillyCooks, a 3D surround sound Spotify ad voiced by Olivier Award–winning actor Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, and a bespoke podcast partnership with Parenting Hell, hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe.

Copywriter: Clara Traynor and Art Director: Mikey Ryan said: “Bite Into Bold proves food doesn’t have to be bland — it can energise the everyday. Shooting everything in-camera was essential. True boldness must be built, lit, and captured for real.”

“Too rarely does a brief ask — and truly intend — to be ‘inspirational’. Ornua delivered just that. Together, we’ve crafted a campaign that not only showcases the bold taste of Pilgrims Choice, but redefines cheese as a catalyst for culinary adventure,” added account director: Alex Lloyd, TBWA\Ireland.

Director and photographer: Maciek Miloch said it was “a joy” to create the visual narrative of transformation “from dull and flavourless to vibrant and dynamic.”

Following a successful soft launch over the summer, Bite Into Bold now rolls out nationwide in the UK.

Credits

Client: Ornua UK (Pilgrims Choice)

UK Marketing Director: Nicola Blackmore-Squires

Senior Brand Manager: Sarah Burrow

Assistant Brand Manager: Lydia-Grace Hodgkinson

Creative Director: Justin Murtagh

Creative Agency – TBWA\Ireland

Senior Art Director: Mikey Ryan

Senior Copywriter: Clara Traynor

Creative Director: Bairbre McGlade

Strategy Director: Ronán Jennings

Strategist: Katie Atkinson

Senior Producers: Georgia Stevenson, Jelena Stancevic, Karen Ronaldson

Account Director: Alex Lloyd

Production Company:Analog Digital